On Friday (Nov. 29), fans were treated to The Party Never Ends, the fifth and final album from the late Juice WRLD. The Grade A Productions-backed project consists of 18 songs with appearances from Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Benny Blanco, The Kid LAROI, Offset and Fall Out Boy. Singles like “Lace It,” “AGATS2 (Insecure)” and “Best Friend” helped to create plenty of momentum before its arrival.

Grade A founder, Brandon Dickinson, aka Lil Bibby revealed to Variety that The Party Never Ends was three years in the making. “I just wanted it to be perfect,” the Chicago rapper-turned-executive expressed about the posthumous effort. “This last one, I just wanted it to be as good as the first ones.”

Following the critically acclaimed Goodbye & Good Riddance and months after 2019’s Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD tragically passed away from a drug overdose. In 2020, his team unveiled Legends Never Die, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s official follow-up, the equally well-received Fighting Demons, made landfall in 2021.

“[Drugs] can ruin your whole life,” Juice WRLD advised in one of his final interviews with NME. “If they don’t kill you, they can leave you in a trance for the rest of your life. Most f**king rappers rap about getting high and feeling great. But I talk about the good side and the bad side. Just to shed some light on the negative side.”

In that same feature, the Chicago-based talent spoke about his music’s largely personal and emotional subject matter. “That’s what makes you a real man, though,” he explained. “That’s what makes you one of the realest people to walk this Earth. People usually look down upon that – they say you soft. A lot of men make fun of you for expressing your feelings, because they don’t get it. They can’t wrap their heads around the concept of being completely honest and forthright.”