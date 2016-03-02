Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since its inception, J. Cole’s “Inevitable” audio series with Ibrahim Hamad and Scott Lazer has been a hit among fans. On Wednesday (Nov. 27), the North Carolina emcee premiered the show’s fifth installment, “Friday Night Lights,” alongside the release of his classic mixtape sharing the same title.

During deep discussion about the earlier stages of his major label career, Cole revealed that past comments from Kanye West left him with a chip on his shoulder. During his promotional run for 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye was asked by a fan if he would collaborate with the Dreamville captain in a UStream Q&A session. “As far with working with J. Cole, I’m not positive [on when that might happen],” he responded. “I’m really focused on G.O.O.D. Music right now. But maybe we’ll put him on a G.O.O.D. Friday track or somethin’.”

“Kanye’s answer was, like... I don’t think anybody watching it would notice, but me being me, I looked at him like, ‘Aw, that s**t was hella dismissive,’” Cole recalled. “He said, ‘I mean, we might put him on one of the G.O.O.D. Fridays or something.’ It was like a ‘Yes, but he’s not a n**ga that I would [work with]… If he would’ve been like, ‘Yeah, it would be fire to put him on a G.O.O.D. Friday [release],’ it would have been a different feeling.”

Eventually, the two did connect on the G.O.O.D. Friday standout “Looking for Trouble,” which boasted additional appearances featured Pusha T, CyHi and Big Sean. As Cole revealed, his verse on that offering contained a few barbs for the Chicago icon. “’Cole world, make way for the chosen one/ What you now hear is puttin’ fear in all the older ones,’” he recited from the hard-hitting cut before continuing, “Downplayed me to downgrade me like they don’t notice son/ Your shoes too big to fill? I can barely squeeze my toes in ‘em/ The world has never known that.”

As far as why, he brought it back to Ye’s UStream clip and how he felt at the time. Even worse, the final version of “Looking for Trouble” left him unsatisfied because his vocal contribution wasn’t how he intended. “It’s not wild offbeat, but when you nudge it, it’s slight. It just makes you sound either early or late. It made my flow sound stiff... This is not how I recorded it,” he expressed. “In the context of everything, I was already on some s**t like, ‘Yo, this is some weird s**t going on.’ I felt it was on some sabotage s**t.”

Check out Cole’s “Inevitable” series here.