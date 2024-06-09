Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lisa Leslie Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie is still centering the sports world after her departure from the league in 2009.

In 2011, Leslie invested in her former team, the Los Angeles Sparks. By doing so, she became the first former WNBA player to invest in a team. This was accomplished by joining its ownership group, which included investors Kathy Goodman and Carla Christofferson, who had purchased a stake in the team from the late Lakers owner Jerry Buss in 2006, per WLTX.

"I have 'the first' attached to my name in a whole lot of different aspects when it comes to the sport of basketball," Leslie explained to The Associated Press. "So, I'm enjoying being the first and I'm sure I won't be the last because I think it's sort of the responsibility we have as former players to try to continue to grow the sport of basketball."

The ownership group later offloaded its share to Williams Group Holdings, which then gave it to a group led by Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter.

In 2022, Leslie aligned herself with a new sports-related venture, LootMogul, a blockchain gaming platform catering to the sports community through its promotion of fan engagement, experiences and merchandise.

LootMogul’s action plan involves setting up S.M.A.R.T. stadiums, hosting sports events, launching hybrid sports memorabilia that integrates physical and digital elements, and providing unique chances for fans to connect with their cherished player ambassadors, per their LinkedIn.

Leslie joined the company as a brand ambassador and business partner, drawn by their vision to offer fans an unprecedented experience.

“I think it's been amazing having the opportunity to invest in LootMogul technology...” Leslie expressed to REVOLT during her appearance at the 2024 ESPY Awards. “We already know about AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the idea of fans having the opportunity to get a up close and personal experience and also be able to be in gaming inside of the metaverse is also really important, but we're trying to bring a fan experience that hasn't been done before and everybody can’t afford to get into the arena, so they deserve to still have that in-arena experience. So LootMogul has been great, it’s doing well. Continue people out there to support. I'm happy to be an investor.”

Leslie also outlined her investment standards, emphasizing accessibility as a crucial factor.

“I just think what we use, how the platform is used, and the access [makes] sure that everybody has an opportunity to be involved,” the WNBA Hall of Famer said.