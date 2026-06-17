Image Image Credit Amy Sussman/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Nas X revealed he spent several months in rehab and is now working with a therapist and psychiatrist following a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

He told fans he is feeling better, creating freely, and preparing to release new music.

Kehlani, SZA, Chloe Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, and others flooded his comments with messages of support.

Lil Nas X is receiving support from fellow artists and entertainers after sharing a candid update about his recovery, mental health, and return to music.

In a new Instagram video, the MONTERO artist opened up about his life as of late. “First, where I’ve been, I’ve been in rehab for a few months,” he said in the clip. Since then, he explained that he spent time back home in Atlanta with family, as well as in Los Angeles with friends, while trying to feel grounded.

The hitmaker also shared that he now has a therapist and psychiatrist, which he said has been helpful following his bipolar disorder diagnosis. Lil Nas X said he felt like he had known for years, but previously struggled with accepting it due to concerns about medication and how people might view him differently.

“I mean, I’m already like Black and gay,” he joked before adding, “Black, gay, bipolar. Like, I’m living life on extreme hard mode.” He then turned serious, telling viewers, “I’m doing much better. I’m doing better. I’m feeling better. I’m creating freely, and there’s less fear in my heart.”

Lil Nas X also told fans that new music is coming. While he did not share a release date or specific details, he said he is excited for his next chapter and thanked his supporters for holding him down.

More celebrities react to Lil Nas X’s Instagram post

The post drew an outpouring of love in the comments from fans and celebrities alike. Kehlani wrote, “And proud of [you] bubba,” while SZA responded with emotional and prayer hand emojis. Durand Bernarr praised the honesty in the moment, commenting, “‘Extreme Hard Mode’ is so honest. So proud of you.”

Chloe Bailey added, “Missed you so much!!!!” Taraji P. Henson wrote, “I am so proud of you, babe!!!” Baby Tate offered her support, commenting, “So proud of you. Welcome back, we missed you!” Andy Cohen responded with a string of clapping emojis, while ESSENCE's official account showed love under the post as well.