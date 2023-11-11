Image Image Credit Terence Rushin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Rising from Atlanta’s vibrant rap scene, Lil Baby has significantly impacted the Hip Hop world. Born Dominique Jones, his journey took off with a series of mixtapes, including Perfect Timing and Harder Than Hard, the latter of which created his initial buzz and gathered a loyal fan base. However, his breakout moment came with "Freestyle," which propelled him into the mainstream. Since then, Lil Baby has been on an unstoppable ascent by showcasing the relentless work ethic and lyrical talent that have firmly established his place in the music industry.

The Glass Window Entertainment founder compares his career path to Weezy’s. He calls himself the "Wayne of this generation" for his ability to dominate features and make a memorable impact, much like the New Orleans rapper has done throughout his career. While Lil Baby's mixtapes built the foundation for his success, his albums were what made him a global name. Each release highlights his growth, versatility and ability to deliver consecutive hits. Check out our rankings of his studio albums below.

4. Street Gossip

On Nov. 30, 2018, Lil Baby released his third studio album, Street Gossip. Hit songs from the project include "Pure Cocaine," "Time" featuring Meek Mill and "Ready" with Gunna. The album features other well-known collaborators, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Rylo Rodriguez, Young Thug, Offset and NoCap. A testament to his lyrical diversity and ability to compose memorable and catchy songs, Street Gossip established Lil Baby's reputation in Atlanta’s rap scene and the larger Hip Hop community.

3. Harder Than Ever

The award-winning artist reached new heights with the release of Harder Than Ever. With the popular song "Yes Indeed" featuring Drake at the top of the charts, the album proved Lil Baby’s ability to go bar for bar with big names in the music business. Tracks like "Throwing Shade" featuring Gunna added to the album's allure, shining a light on the "My Dawg” hitmaker’s ear for good production and unforgettable hooks. Harder Than Ever made a strong debut at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart when it first hit the shelves.

2. It's Only Me

With tracks like "Heyy," "California Breeze," "Perfect Timing" and "In A Minute," It’s Only Me marks another significant turning point in the rapper’s career. His choice to work with respected producers like Wheezy, Murda Beatz, Tay Keith and SEVN Thomas enhanced the album's appeal and aural range. It's Only Me peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and reinforced Lil Baby's reputation as one of the most influential musicians of his time.

1. My Turn (Deluxe)

In 2020, the superstar proved to be a formidable force in the rap game when his album My Turn caused a stir. "We Paid" featuring 42 Dugg, which appeared on the album’s deluxe version, dominated summer radio stations and mesmerized listeners with its Detroit energy and affirming hook. Other songs like "Woah," "Emotionally Scarred" and the deluxe song "Low Down" revealed more of Lil Baby's talent. The original project topped the Billboard 200 list for five weeks, exceeding projections. Not only did My Turn outsell albums by major artists like Taylor Swift, but it was also crowned the best-selling album of the year — an incredible achievement.