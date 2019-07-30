Image Image Credit Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LeBron James and JJ Redick shared their first episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast earlier this month. The duo’s debut, which has over 2.9 million YouTube views to date, saw them discussing what makes a great basketball player, sports IQ, and Steph Curry’s influence, among other topics.

Today (March 25), the NBA trailblazer spoke to reporter Jovan Buha about his latest foray into the podcasting space. He revealed, “We was losing the essence of the game of basketball and the true meaning behind the game, and teaching our youth, and teaching the people what the game of basketball really means. I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons every single day."

“You know, [conversations like], ‘If this guy played in the ‘50s, would he be this?’ or ‘If this guy in the ‘50s played in the 2000s…’ It’s not good for the youth. Obviously, you want to hear that when you go to the barbershops, but when you’re hearing it every day on national television,” James continued. “I feel like our audience needed a different approach and understanding [of] what the true essence of the game [means].”

Episode two of “Mind the Game” is slated to come out on Wednesday (March 27). The series is distributed by UNINTERRUPTED, the athlete empowerment brand founded by James and Maverick Carter.

Sports podcasting is seemingly taking the same path as Hip Hop’s media space, which is currently being led by shows like N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs,” Joe Budden’s “The Joe Budden Podcast,” and Lil Yachty's “A Safe Place.” Athletes and retired legends are breathing a newfound perspective into the audio-visual format.

It’s no surprise, considering basketball and rap have a well-documented relationship. Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Damian Lillard, and Master P are among the several players to touch the mic. Meanwhile, fans have witnessed mainstays like J. Cole, Quavo, Drake, and more hit the court on either a professional or amateur level.