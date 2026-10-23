Image Image Credit Emilee Chinn / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James posing Philadelphia 76ers Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Donald Trump called LeBron James a "total disgrace" for moving around during the National Anthem before the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener.

The president demanded that he apologize to fallen American service members.

The controversy comes as LeBron begins his first season with Philadelphia, a team hoping to compete for an NBA championship.

President Donald Trump once again has some disparaging words for a Black athlete — because of course he does.

In a social media post he uploaded on Thursday (Oct. 22), President Trump took aim at LeBron James for seemingly doing warmup exercises during the National Anthem before the Philadelphia 76ers' season-opening game against the New York Knicks. As is usually the case, Trump didn't hold back.

"I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE," Trump said in the post, which included a video of the iconic baller. "LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

At press time, King James has yet to respond, but if he had a snappy clapback for the polarizing president, it wouldn't be surprising. These two have gone back and forth for years now, with LeBron once calling him a bum. Whatever either one of them says next, there's no love lost between them.

The 76ers have very high hopes for this year

Trump's comments arrived just as LeBron started off his record-breaking 24th NBA season. This past offseason, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for a two-year $8 million veteran minimum contract. He joined a squad that includes the oft-injured but incredible Joel Embiid, all-star guard Tyrese Maxey, and all-star swingman Jaylen Brown. They are expected to be very competitive in the Eastern Conference, with some pundits even suspecting they'll make it all the way to the 2027 NBA Finals. If so, LeBron has a chance to grab his fifth NBA championship.

Ahead of the season, the living legend made known his ambitions. Here's a hint: They don't include an early Playoff exit. "I didn't leave my family to lose in the second round. I know that for sure," he told reporters during NBA media day last month.

Watch highlights from Bron's 76ers debut for yourself below.