Image Image Credit Jamie Squire/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Edwards and LeBron James Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Aug. 28), Netflix announced a new series, "Starting 5," that will offer a unique look into the lives of five NBA superstars. The show will follow Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum as they navigate the demanding world of pro hoops.

"Ever wonder how the best athletes in the world maintain their bodies and balance their personal lives over the span of a grueling NBA season?" read the series' official press release. "Though they share a common goal of winning the NBA championship, each athlete is at a different point in their career, trying to lead their teams to victory while navigating their own respective journey."

The release continued, "James exerts himself harder than ever to stay healthy – and dominant – in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the [Miami Heat], Sabonis anchors the [Sacramento Kings] with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the [Boston Celtics] in their quest for a record 18th championship. 'Starting 5' delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball."

Notably, three of the five documented – James and Edwards, who currently compete with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, along with Tatum – took part in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The U.S. men’s basketball squad took the gold after a close game against France, a team that boasted fellow NBA players like Victor Wembanyama, Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, and Rudy Gobert.

"Starting 5" was directed by Susan Ansman, Trishtan Williams, and Peter J. Scalettar. The production was also backed by big names like Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Barack and Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra, Sam Pepper, and Peyton Manning. Fans can tune in when all of the series' 10 episodes go live Oct. 9.