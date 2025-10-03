Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Internet kick it backstage at New York City’s Webster Hall Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Internet emerged from Los Angeles as an offshoot of Odd Future and quickly became one of the most inventive groups in modern R&B. Founded by Syd and Matt Martians, the band expanded into a five-piece that balanced lush instrumentation, silky vocals, and adventurous production. Their sound spans funk, soul, Hip Hop, and electronic elements, and celebrated albums like Ego Death and Hive Mind redefined what a collective of young musicians could achieve.

What makes The Internet especially unique is how its members thrive both inside and outside of the group. Rather than relying solely on collective success, they cultivated parallel careers, each contributing to the direction of contemporary Black music. As individuals, they reached the top of the charts as a solo act, collaborated with global icons, and brought introspection to jazz-inflected projects. Even former members left behind lasting imprints.

Here, we explore every member’s story and highlight how their creativity continues to resonate.

1. Syd

Co-founder and lead vocalist Syd set the tone for The Internet with her understated delivery and sharp songwriting. She also built a standout solo career, with albums Fin and Broken Hearts Club showing her range from love songs to heartbreak ballads. Her collaborations span Zayn, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, and Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE (“Plastic Off the Sofa”). A former Odd Future DJ and engineer, she remains one of R&B’s most versatile voices.

2. Matt Martians

As co-founder and producer, Matt Martians is the band’s creative backbone. His solo catalog includes The Drum Chord Theory, The Last Party, Going Normal, Butterfly Don’t Visit Caterpillar, and Matt’s Missing. A member of Odd Future and The Jet Age of Tomorrow, Martians is known for colorful, experimental arrangements and collaborations with artists like Kari Faux, Steve Lacy, and Baby Rose. His influence ties The Internet’s layered sound together.

3. Steve Lacy

Joining during Ego Death, Steve Lacy’s guitar layers and songwriting quickly stood out. His iPhone-produced Steve Lacy’s Demo became a cult favorite, followed by the Grammy-nominated Apollo XXI and the Grammy-winning Gemini Rights (featuring the chart-topping “Bad Habit”). Beyond solo acclaim, he collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Kali Uchis, and Vampire Weekend. Lacy embodies the DIY-to-global-star ethos, shaping a new wave of funk-infused R&B for a wide audience.

4. Patrick Paige II

Patrick Paige II anchors the group with soulful basslines and a deep sense of musicality. His solo albums Letters of Irrelevance and If I Fail Are We Still Cool? reveal his reflective lyricism and genre-blending instincts. Paige has also co-written for artists like Malia and Durand Bernarr, and earned a credit on Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE. His playing connects jazz traditions to contemporary R&B, making him both a backbone and a storyteller.

5. Christopher Smith

Christopher Smith provides the steady pulse behind The Internet’s sound. His drumming drives the band’s live shows and studio sessions with equal force. Outside of the group, Smith collaborated with Patrick Paige II and Steve Lacy on LOUD (released under the moniker C&T). Though he keeps a lower public profile than some of his bandmates, his rhythm and timing remain essential to the groove that defines The Internet.

6. Tay Walker

An original member, Tay Walker brought smooth keyboards and soulful vocals to Purple Naked Ladies and Feel Good. He left to pursue his own path and carved out a solo career with projects like 25 Hours a Day and One Way Street to Nowhere. Walker also appeared on VH1’s competition series “Signed,” where he caught the attention of Rick Ross, The-Dream, and Lenny S.

7. Jameel Bruner (Kintaro)

Jameel Bruner joined as a keyboardist during Ego Death, contributing to one of the band’s most acclaimed albums. He left and later recorded under the name Kintaro, blending electronic and R&B vibes into experimental projects. Part of the Bruner musical family, Jameel is the son of Pamela D. Bruner and the younger brother of Thundercat and Ronald Bruner Jr. His time in the group tied The Internet to a larger lineage of genre-bending musicians.