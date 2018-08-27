Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lauryn Hill Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Lauryn Hill and her son, YG Marley, performed a rousing medley for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday (May 14). During their departure from Rockefeller Center's NBC Studios, TMZ caught up with the duo and inquired about the possibilities of Hill's next album.

"Music's on the way," said a smiling YG. When the reporter asked if fans "can get excited," the "Praise Jah In The Moonlight" talent simply responded, "Yeah." Shortly after, YG's legendary mom was pressed about new tunes and if a body of work could be expected "soon." The Fugees star nodded in the affirmative before offering her thanks and driving off.

It's been almost 26 years since the release of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, a mix of R&B, Hip Hop, and Caribbean vibes that received universal acclaim. The project boasted collaborations alongside Carlos Santana, Mary J. Blige, and D'Angelo. In addition to earning a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200, the 16-song effort received a diamond certification in the United States.

Back in November 2023, the "Doo Wop (That Thing)" singer addressed criticism about her tardiness at shows during the Los Angeles stop of her "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour."

“They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this... stage every night,” she told the crowd. “I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. And I know it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support when the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’”