Earlier today (Aug. 8), Lauryn Hill unveiled the European dates for her upcoming tour with the Fugees and her son, YG Marley. That leg will kick off this October and touch down in cities like London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin.

Unfortunately, Americans will miss out on the international run, as all United States stops were quietly canceled at the last minute on Tuesday (Aug. 6). Following growing backlash from fans, Hill shared a message about the decision in an Instagram post.

"Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows," she explained. "Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour. The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal." She also noted how those in Europe haven't been treated to a "Miseducation anniversary performance," nor have they witnessed the Fugees together on stage "in over 25 years."

Hill added, "Performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am. Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you!"

As REVOLT previously reported, Hill was forced to postpone her "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour" back in 2023 due to apparent health concerns. As a potential consolation prize, she appeared to tease the possibility of a long-awaited follow-up to her iconic debut following a performance for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this past May.