On Sunday (March 3), Kid Cudi decided to hop on Twitter to give himself a pat on the back. "It gives me a really special feeling knowing I wrote 12 albums myself. I feel fulfilled. [A] lot of stories. 16 years. What a journey," he wrote to his followers. "I want y'all to know [that] what's kept me in this so long is you... We made it this far and there's so much more to see!"

In response, a fan shared appreciation for Cudi's third studio LP, Indicud, which sparked deep reflection about that album’s recording period from the Cleveland talent. "[I don't know] what was in my soul at the time. [I don't know] if I was possessed by something, but that is truly one of my greatest achievements," he stated while also reminding people about its Billboard 200 achievement. "First No. 2 record all by myself. I am so f**kin’ happy you dig that one. Maybe I produce another record? Could be fun. Indicud Part 2. Should I?"

Released in 2013, Indicud contained 18 songs with appearances from King Chip, Father John Misty, Kendrick Lamar, Too Short, Haim, RZA, ASAP Rocky, and Michael Bolton. In a departure from 2009's Man on the Moon: The End of Day and 2010's Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Indicud was also mainly produced by Cudi himself. Notably, Hit-Boy did contribute to the genre-bending effort.

Back in January, Cudi unveiled his latest body of work INSANO, which contained 21 songs and a couple of assists from Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams. That project became the rapper's top 20 debut on the Billboard 200. In February, he added to that with a deluxe, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), complete with a whopping 18 additional cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Layzie Bone, and Krayzie Bone.