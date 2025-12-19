Image Image Credit Chris Graythen / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 18, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Kevin Durant has never pretended to be anything other than himself — and his latest explanation might be his most KD answer yet. During a recent appearance on his Houston Rockets teammate Fred VanVleet’s “Unguarded” podcast, the NBA star joked about why haircuts, lotion, and even a consistent shower schedule fell off his priority list.

When VanVleet asked him why he doesn’t brush his hair, Durant responded with, “For what? Why get cuts? Why? Why? Why lotion my… Why lotion? I don’t lotion my body like that. I might lotion my hands if they a little dry, but I don’t.”

VanVleet pushed back, noting he occasionally sees Durant with a clean lineup. KD admitted those moments only happen if a barber happens to be working on his friends at his house. Otherwise, he can go weeks without doing anything to his hair. “What [makes] me get a cut, for real, is when I’m in my room playing the game and my homies like, ‘Yeah, we got the barber on the way,’” he said. “Like, ‘All right, f**k it. If y’all getting a cut, I go get one, too…’ I ain’t calling them myself.”

Durant added that letting go of the pressure to maintain a polished public look actually helped his peace. “I really used to care at some point about like, ‘Man, I need to get a cut this week.’ Then after a while, I was like, ‘I’m way more relaxed when I’m just not giving a f**k,’” he revealed. “So, I just stop getting cuts, stop lotioning… I take showers.”

When VanVleet teased him about the showering part, KD clarified, “I shower, I shower, I shower… but I might go a day without, two days. I might go two days sometimes without, you know what I mean, hopping in that water, wait ‘til I get to the gym.” He doubled down, adding that if he’s home, “I might just want to go musty for a day or two… I just like to feel close to, like, the trenches like that.”

Kevin Durant’s move to Houston marks a historic NBA shift

As REVOLT previously reported, Durant officially became a Houston Rocket in a first-of-its-kind seven-team trade involving 13 players and seven draft picks. The league confirmed the deal in July, solidifying Houston’s push into win-now territory as the two-time Finals MVP prepares for a deep playoff run.

He also became the eighth player in NBA history to score 31,000 points, according to ESPN. He crossed the milestone on Dec. 5 against his former team, the Phoenix Suns, dropping 28 points during Houston’s 117-98 win. The 37-year-old remains the only player to average more than 25 points per game with four different franchises.