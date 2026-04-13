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Key Takeaways

Kenyon Dixon releases “Talk You Through It” as the lead single from his upcoming concept album, Ego Ruins Everything.

The track centers on intimacy and highlights his detailed songwriting approach.

Dixon announced select live dates in Carson, Detroit, and Atlanta, along with limited autographed merchandise for fans.

Kenyon Dixon is back with new music, and this time, he is leaning all the way into intimacy. On Friday (April 10), the five-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer released “Talk You Through It,” the first single from his upcoming concept album, Ego Ruins Everything, due later this year.

The Frank Rose-produced record arrives as a confident, slow-burning reminder of what Dixon does best. Built around sensual writing and a warm, late-night feel, “Talk You Through It” zeroes in on desire without rushing the moment. He makes that clear from the start: “Let me make myself clear, I’ll be pulling you near, whispering in your ear,” before taking things deeper with, “Breathe deep, temperature is rising ’cause we’re in sync.”

Listeners are able to enjoy even more of a private conversation on wax, with Dixon guiding the mood line by line as the song works toward an emotional peak. “I’m gon’ hold it steady till you release, so gon’ ahead and do it, love it when you lose it, so let me talk you through it,” he sings. Simply put, the track is polished, personal, and fully in step with the Watts talent’s grown-and-sexy lane.

Ego Ruins Everything will mark Dixon's first solo project since 2024’s The R&B You Love: For the ’99 and the 2000s EP. More recently, he made a notable appearance singing background vocals during the well-received Tyrese vs. Tank Verzuz battle.

Dixon is giving fans a chance to hear the new music live. He announced upcoming tour dates, with the run beginning at Carson, California’s Dymally International Jazz & Arts Festival on April 25. The live shows continue on Aug. 19 in Detroit and Sept. 26 in Atlanta. Additionally, Dixon unveiled a limited run of autographed posters for his Kenfolk fanbase.