If Kendrick Lamar were a Marvel superhero or villain, he would have all five of the infinity stones— soul, space, mind, reality, time, and power — because he is on a winning streak like no other. On Thursday (May 15), the nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were announced, with the Compton native leading the pack as the only male artist with four nominations.

He is duking it out in the following categories: Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song with “squabble up,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “luther” featuring SZA, and Favorite Album for 2024’s GNX. Lamar will find out if his award show luck has waned since the 67th Annual Grammys, where he took home five golden gramophones in February, when the summer awards air live on June 21 at 8 p.m. EST/PT.

Kendrick has music that anyone can press play on

The lyrical maverick set off alarms last summer with releases like “Not Like Us” during his diss track volley with Drake. It came as no surprise that he had older Hip Hop heads, Millennials, and Gen Z locked in with his flow, but to the shock of thousands, he also gained a new demographic: babies and toddlers. It did not matter if they were bouncing to the catchy “squabble up” or yelling, “MUSTAAAARD,” the little tikes made it clear that Lamar has the same heat as Coco Melon and Gracie’s Corner, and that’s saying a lot for the group kids with notoriously short attention spans. The feat earned him a new moniker, too, The Baby Whisperer.

Before the Nickelodeon slime and iconic orange blimp, Kendrick will have to face off against other heavy hitters at the 2025 BET Awards

On June 8, the pgLang star could walk away with 10 awards. The “Poetic Justice” lyricist is going up against Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR, Beyoncé, Doechii, Chris Brown, GloRilla, The Weeknd, and Future & Metro Boomin for Album of the Year. It will be an equally close race in Best Collaboration, where he appears three times (twice with SZA on tracks “30 For 30” and “luther,” and “Like That” with Future & Metro Boomin). Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of The Year, Video Director of The Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award round out his categories.