Ken Starrrz is on a mission to make people laugh, and now, he's doing it on the biggest stage yet. Premiering on Dec. 6, “Seeing Starrrz” marks a new chapter for the viral comedian, influencer, and NYC staple. The unfiltered variety show, set to air on REVOLT, will feature a mix of comedy sketches, outlandish roasts, and hilarious interactions with some of today's biggest personalities. For Ken, “Seeing Starrrz” is not just another gig — it's the culmination of years of hard work, viral moments, and a fierce commitment to his craft.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this one and I'm really happy. I've been patient, so it’s great to know that it’s finally happening,” Ken shared for this exclusive interview, echoing the excitement of his latest project. After nearly a decade of building his reputation online, he’s stepping into a spotlight that feels more than deserved.

Ken Starrrz, born and raised in Spanish Harlem and the Bronx, is known for his sharp wit, infectious energy, and trademark catchphrases like “Have a Gnite, ma!” and “Litty 2 Titty.” Ken’s social media videos — often revolving around his life growing up with his dad and times in New York City — resonate deeply with his audience. From hilarious skits to memorable catchphrases, his content struck a chord with people and made him an online sensation ever since he began creating videos in 2014.

Ken’s rise to fame began with one particularly unforgettable moment, the viral skit “The Casket Slap,” where he struck a "dead man" in an open casket at a funeral. It quickly became “the slap heard around the world” and, even years later, is one of the defining moments of his legacy. “ I always wanted to be an entertainer, and I always knew that I wanted to do something in the entertainment industry. I like to sing and I like to act, so I knew I had to put those talents to work. The comedy stuff was always there, but I was just trying to figure out how do I get it out there,” he said of his journey.

Since then, Ken’s impact has only grown. From starring in Boogie alongside Pop Smoke to being a featured guest on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” (Nick Cannon personally reached out to him after discovering his videos), the creative has proven that he’s a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment space.

Before blowing up online, he worked a 9-5 job as a social worker at a LGBTQ+ health center in downtown New York. It was his first office job, and after being let go, Ken made the bold decision to commit fully to creating content. It was this leap of faith that set him on the path to success.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years now. It’s been nearly a decade since I worked a regular job, and I’ve poured everything I have into creating my own content,” he told REVOLT. This commitment to his craft is evident in his reputation as a multitalented creator who doesn’t just act but writes, directs, and produces his own material.

For Ken, “Seeing Starrrz” isn’t just another show; it’s a way to express love for his hometown, New York City. As he explains, the series is a “love letter” to the place that shaped him. Viewers can expect a wide array of episodes that showcase the heart and soul of New York City, blending its humor, its unique culture, and the personalities that make it the mecca of entertainment.

One standout episode is “What’s on Ya Feets?” where Ken and his crew take on NYC’s legendary sneaker culture. As he explains, this episode is a “complete roasting session” where they critique and joke about people’s sneakers in classic New York fashion. This is just one of the many ways Ken infuses the essence of his community into content, keeping it real, spontaneous, and undeniably hilarious.

Then there’s an episode where Ken takes to the streets and asks everyday people completely random — sometimes absurd — questions. The result is a hilarious, free-spirited exploration of NYC's diverse personalities, and Ken’s ability to make even the most mundane conversations comical is nothing short of genius.

Perhaps one of the most culturally rich episodes is “Fantastico,” which draws inspiration from iconic Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado. In this episode, Ken blends his comedic style with Mercado’s larger-than-life persona to create an unforgettable spectacle.

One thing that sets the talent apart from other influencers is his commitment to elevating his community and peers. “When I choose people for my show, I look for chemistry,” Ken explained. “I want to vibe with the people I'm working with. And a big part of what I’m doing with ‘Seeing Starrrz’ is putting on people from New York.”

It’s clear that Ken’s success is rooted in community. Not only does he feature collaborators like Maleni Cruz, Chicklet, Nems, Lil Mo Mozzarella, Mr. Commodore, Chrissy Monroe, A.J. Carter, and Blu Jasmine, but he also uses “Seeing Starrrz” as a platform to highlight the voices and talents of other local influencers.

In an industry where competition can be fierce, the comedian’s inclusive approach speaks volumes about his character. It’s not just about him making it; it's about him bringing others with him. It’s about paying homage to the people and the culture that helped him get to where he is.

As the inspired creator continues to build his brand and push boundaries, there’s still more to come. He’s expressed interest in revisiting stand-up comedy in the future, a move that would add yet another layer to his already impressive work.

For now, “Seeing Starrrz” is just the beginning of the next chapter in Ken’s journey. With his unique voice, commitment to authenticity, and unwavering passion for his city, Ken Starrrz is taking over the media waves in a big way. It’s clear — the young talent isn’t just creating content; he’s creating culture and letting the world get a glimpse of what really makes New York what it is.

As Ken put it, “This show is for the people. This is my love letter to NYC.” And if his past is any indication, the city is just getting started with this rising star.