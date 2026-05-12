Image Image Credit TheStewartofNY / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyonce attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Kelvin Evans pleaded guilty to entering an automobile and criminal trespass in connection to stolen materials tied to Beyoncé.

A judge sentenced him to five years, with two years to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

The charges stem from a July 2025 break-in involving hard drives that reportedly contained watermarked tracks and tour materials.

Think twice before taking from Beyoncé or anyone connected to the singer, for that matter. On Tuesday (May 12), Kelvin Evans, the man accused of stealing the Grammy-winning artist’s unreleased music, pleaded guilty to entering an automobile and criminal trespass.

Senior Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced Evans to five years, two of which are to be served in prison, with the remainder to be completed on probation. He was originally looking at six years behind bars for the incident, which happened just days before Beyoncé began the first Atlanta stop of her “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

"He is looking forward to putting this relatively large part of his life behind him and hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately and be part of society like the rest of us," Evans’ lawyer told the judge, according to ABC 7. Watch him enter the plea deal below, then keep scrolling for more details on the break-in.

The July 2025 break-in that led to Beyoncé’s unreleased music being stolen

As many fans may remember, choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue filed a police report in July 2025 after someone damaged their rental car’s trunk window and two suitcases went missing. An arrest warrant was issued the following week, but Evans wasn’t taken into custody until later in September for a parole violation. That same month, he was officially named a suspect. He was later released on a $20,000 bond in October.

"Mr. Grant also advised he was carrying some personal sensitive information for musician Beyoncé," an officer wrote in the police report, per USA TODAY. "The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists.”

Image Image Credit Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Evans’ sentencing continues what’s already been a victorious May for Queen Bey, who made her long-awaited return to the Met Gala last Monday (May 4). For fashion’s biggest night, she was joined by JAY-Z and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and somehow managed to give us not one but two incredible looks. The only thing that could make the month even better would be her finally announcing ACT III.