Key Takeaways

Relationship Goals follows two exes competing for a coveted morning show job, blending workplace tension with romantic history.

Inspired by Michael Todd’s bestselling book, the story explores ambition, personal growth, and unresolved feelings.

Method Man’s casting adds a layer of real-life reflection, following his public apology to Destiny’s Child and on-screen reunion with Kelly Rowland.

The official trailer for Relationship Goals has arrived, and the upcoming romantic comedy is already shaping up to be a Valentine’s Day conversation starter.

Starring Kelly Rowland and Method Man, the film centers on former flames who find themselves competing for the same high-profile TV job inside a New York City newsroom. Set to stream globally on Prime Video beginning Feb. 4, the project lands just in time for couples and skeptics looking for something new to watch this season of love.

Inspired by Michael Todd’s New York Times bestselling book “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex,” the film blends workplace rivalry with unresolved romance. Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, a skilled TV producer on the verge of making history as the first woman to run the network’s top morning show. That plan is disrupted when her ex, Jarrett Roy, portrayed by Method Man, reenters her life and applies for the same role, claiming he’s a changed man thanks to the wisdom found in the book that gives the movie its name.

The trailer teases sharp banter, lingering chemistry, and familiar relationship dilemmas as Leah tries to stay focused on breaking through the glass ceiling while her past keeps pulling at her present. The cast also includes Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh. Check out the trailer below:

Full-circle moment featuring Method Man and Kelly Rowland

Beyond the on-screen dynamic, Relationship Goals also marks a full-circle moment for Method Man. Back in 2022, the Wu-Tang Clan member apologized for a tense moment at the 2004 MOBO Awards, where he admitted he refused to shake Destiny’s Child’s hands after mistakenly believing they had ignored him during a brief interaction. Decades later, he acknowledged the misunderstanding and took accountability for his reaction.

“I apologize to Beyoncé, I apologize to Kelly Rowland, and Michelle. Y’all did not deserve that, at all,” he said on Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast.

With this new movie, Method Man and Rowland share the screen in a love story centered in growth and second chances. The former Destiny’s Child member has continued building her acting resume with roles in Mea Culpa, Think Like a Man, and Freddy vs. Jason, while Method Man has earned acclaim for his work on “Power Book II: Ghost” and films like On the Come Up. Together, the two artists-turned-actors meet at a moment where their experience and on-screen chemistry feel well matched.