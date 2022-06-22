Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Contributor via Getty Images and Chance Yeh / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Keith Lee and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (March 18), Cardi B surprised her fans when she posted a TikTok video of her and Keith Lee, who joined the Bronx star for a quick food review. Together, they enjoyed different items from Los Angeles restaurant Easy Street Burgers. "I'm like a real big burger expert, so if I don't like it, I'm going to tell you [to] your face," Cardi jokingly said to the professional fighter-turned-social media personality. Days later, the two kept the wholesome chemistry going by trying out a ramen noodle brand on Lee's TikTok page.

In a livestream shared earlier today (March 22), Lee responded to inquiries about meeting the "Enough (Miami)" rapper. "I don't think I can even have a conversation without saying [that] Cardi B [is] one of them," he said. "From the bottom of my heart, she's one of them."

He continued by recalling how they first met up in person to create the aforementioned content, which came after a fruitful 30-minute phone call.

"She met all my family... My mama, my mom-in-law, my kids. She met everybody," he further explained. "Literally, to the point where she was like, 'Where [is] your family at? Why you ain't bring your family?' And I was like, 'I just thought we was coming to chill.' And she was like, 'What? Bring your family up here right now!' She was cool. She was literally the definition of what you think she is. That's exactly who she is. She's exactly who she says she is."

Despite the success of their meet-up, Lee made it clear that he's not going to make a habit of doing food reviews with other celebrities. "This is not about to be a recurring thing... I'm a family man. I stay in the house. I don't really talk to people to be honest with you," stated the reputed introvert.