Image Image Credit Bizuayehu Tesfaye / Pool Getty Images and Raymond Boyd / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of Tupac Shakur, appears in court during a bond hearing at the Regional Justice Center August 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Duane “Keffe D” Davis' public statements and 2019 memoir formed the core evidence leading to his conviction for Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Prosecutors used interviews in which Keffe D described his involvement, while the defense argued his stories were self-serving fiction.

Nearly three decades after the killing, the defendant faces life in prison after being found guilty of orchestrating Tupac’s death.

For years, Duane “Keffe D” Davis publicly told his version of what happened the night Tupac Shakur was fatally shot. He discussed the case in interviews, recordings and eventually his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend.” Nearly three decades after the Hip Hop icon’s death, those words became a key part of the case that helped convict Davis of first-degree murder.

On Monday (Aug. 31), a Las Vegas jury found the 63-year-old guilty after less than three hours of deliberations, according to AP News. Keffe D, the only person ever charged in Tupac’s killing, was accused of orchestrating the 1996 shooting. Prosecutors maintained that he did not have to be the person who pulled the trigger to be responsible for the crime.

Keffe D's decision to repeatedly speak about the shooting became central to the prosecution’s argument. AP News reported that prosecutors pointed to multiple interviews in which he placed himself inside the white Cadillac from which Tupac was shot and said he passed a gun to those sitting in the back seat. His accounts generally didn't identify who fired the weapon, but prosecutors argued that the core details remained consistent.

The California native's memoir also came under scrutiny. Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal reportedly held up “Compton Street Legend” during closing arguments and played an interview in which Keffe D promoted the book as containing the “real truth.” Prosecutors argued the memoir should be treated as an admission despite having a co-writer, per CNN.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo reportedly also drew attention to a scrapbook the defendant kept with articles about the rapper. “This guy’s scrapbooking his murder, for God’s sake,” DiGiacomo told jurors, according to AP News.

Keffe D’s defense called his Tupac Shakur claims “fiction”

Keffe D’s defense was said to have faced the unusual task of trying to convince jurors that his own stories should not be believed. Attorney Michael Sanft argued that the public accounts and memoir were exaggerated for attention and financial gain rather than truthful admissions. CNN stated that Sanft highlighted inconsistencies in Davis’ versions of events and told jurors the evidence showed his client was “telling you fiction.”

The defense also challenged the lack of physical evidence tying Davis to the shooting. “They have nothing in this case that says that man was here in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996,” Sanft said during closing arguments, as noted by AP News. Jurors ultimately sided with prosecutors.

What happened the night Tupac Shakur was shot

Tupac was in Las Vegas that September night in 1996, when he and his entourage were involved in an altercation with Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand casino, according to CNN.

Later that night, Shakur was riding with Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight when a white Cadillac pulled alongside their vehicle, and gunfire erupted. The East Harlem native died from his injuries six days later. Knight was wounded but survived. Prosecutors reportedly argued that Davis “went hunting” for Shakur after the MGM Grand confrontation, with Palal describing Davis as a “shot caller” within the South Side Compton Crips.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. CNN noted that he faces life in prison without parole.