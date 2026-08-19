Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur attends the ceremony honoring Tupac Shakur with a posthumous Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 07, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tupac Shakur's sister Sekyiwa Shakur discusses her family's ongoing distrust of the justice system during Duane “Keffe D” Davis' trial.

The Shakur family’s skepticism is shaped by both American history and their involvement in Black liberation movements.

Despite Keffe D being the first person charged in Tupac’s death, their concerns about achieving justice remain.

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur's death, his family is still waiting for answers.

As Duane “Keffe D” Davis stands trial in connection with the rapper's 1996 killing, Tupac's sister Sekyiwa Shakur is speaking publicly about why her family has never placed much faith in the criminal justice system.

During an appearance on Law&Crime Network, the 50-year-old explained that their perspective extends far beyond her brother's case. She pointed to both American history and her family's long-standing involvement in Black liberation movements as reasons for their skepticism.

"Unfortunately, our family, because of the history of America, and our family's history here, ummm... we have no expectations, or low expectations, of the criminal system ever. We've never had any expectations of the criminal system to hunt down someone for my brother's murder,” she said. “Just Black boys... young Black boys, and their lives, or their deaths tend to be swept under the rug in America often... We didn't have high expectations in the beginning."

Her comments come as the legal proceedings surrounding one of Hip Hop's most discussed cases enter a new phase.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is the first person charged in Tupac Shakur's murder case

Davis pleaded not guilty in 2023 to one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. According to TIME, prosecutors do not accuse the 63-year-old of firing the fatal shots. Instead, they allege that he orchestrated the attack that ultimately led to Tupac’s death.

The case traces back to Sept. 7, 1996, when the Harlem native and Suge Knight attended a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Authorities allege that an earlier altercation involving Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Davis' nephew, set the stage for what happened later that evening, per TIME. Tupac died one week after the shooting at the age of 25.

For years, the investigation remained unsolved despite intense public interest, documentaries, books and countless theories. The case gained new momentum after Davis participated in multiple interviews and published his 2019 memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” in which he described himself as “one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac's killing.”

Those public statements eventually helped revive the investigation, leading to his arrest in 2023. His attorneys have reportedly argued that the memoir was written for entertainment purposes and that a co-writer exaggerated some details. However, a Nevada judge ruled that the book could be introduced as evidence during the trial.

Sekyiwa Shakur says Tupac's message continues to resonate today

Elsewhere in her interview with Law&Crime Network, Sekyiwa reflected on the reason the "California Love" hitmaker's legacy continues to connect with people across generations: "I personally believe that my brother was a zeitgeist for our generation. I believe that he was an actual human being that lived actual human experiences. And the experiences that he lived, he had actual feelings about and actual emotions about, and he shared them with the world. And his experience wasn't that different from the average human being’s experience. Everybody experienced pain and sorrow and trauma and loss and joy and the love of a woman or the anger of an enemy or the care for the community."

She continued, "Because he spoke to such basic human emotions and instances, I believe his message and his care — I'm gonna use the word care — will always be relevant."