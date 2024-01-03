Image Image Credit Jason Merritt / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Katt Williams Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Katt Williams is two weeks out from debuting his third Netflix special, Woke Foke, and the trailer promises that “anything can happen.” The teaser dropped on Friday (April 19) and set the tone for what may be an explosive set that will stream live on May 4 as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Fest.”

The event comes four months after Williams flipped the entertainment industry upside down with his appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. In the special’s trailer, clips from his World War III show are utilized, showcasing him on stage saying, “This is the truth right here... I don’t give a…” and “it’s gon’ be some s**t.” In the clip, he is also described in bold letters as “one of the greatest living provocateurs, philosophers, truth sayers [and] comedians.”

The performance will be filmed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. The streamer says that in the one-hour set, the actor will “let loose in real time.” His first comedy special for Netlfix was 2018’s Great America.

Fans are still reeling from the litany of commentary he delivered regarding his comedic peers in his nearly three-hour discussion with Shannon Sharpe. The episode is the most viewed in the series history, with over 66 million people tuning in.

The Friday After Next breakout star notoriously aired out his grievances about Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer and Kevin Hart — accusing some of stealing jokes and others of gunning for his passed-over roles. Williams was unabashed in sharing stories about his time in the industry. Even now, it continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as some have jokingly blamed him for opening “the year with a diss track,” seemingly inspiring a handful of artists to wage lyrical war against each other.

The stand-up legend is currently still on his “Dark Matter Tour,” which features Mo’Nique as a special guest — a gig she secured after her own bombshell sit-down on “Club Shay Shay” in February.