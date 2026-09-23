Image Image Credit Brian Ach / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dr. Donda West with her son Kanye West in 2007 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Chicago renamed a portion of East 78th Street in South Shore as Dr. Donda West Way in honor of Kanye West’s late mother.

Kanye attended the ceremony to unveil the honorary street sign.

Donda has remained a major presence in Kanye’s music through songs like “Hey Mama” and “Only One,” as well as his 2021 album, Donda.

Kanye West’s late mother, Dr. Donda West, has been honored by the city of Chicago with a street renamed in her memory. On Tuesday (Sept. 22), East 78th Street in South Shore, not far from where the “Flashing Lights” rapper grew up, was officially renamed Dr. Donda West Way.

“Dr. Donda West was not only a scholar — she was a builder of people, a cultivator of talent, and a champion for Black creativity and intellectual excellence,” 7th Ward Alderman Greg Mitchell, who served as master of ceremonies for the South Side event, said. “For nearly three decades, Dr. West shaped minds and opened doors.”

While Ye himself didn’t speak at the ceremony, he was there to officially unveil the honorary street sign. The father of four wasn’t alone, either, with Chi-Town legends and longtime friends such as GLC, Don C, Really Doe, and RhymeFest all showing up to support him. Take a look at the video below, then scroll for some of the many times Kanye has referenced his mother on wax.

A look back at Kanye West’s many musical tributes to Donda West

In case you didn’t know, Dr. West was a professor and chair of Chicago State University’s English Department. She died at 58 in 2007, a day after undergoing cosmetic surgery. The official Los Angeles County coroner's report concluded that she died from pre-existing coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors. Ye, however, has made sure to give his mother her flowers both while she was here to smell them and long after.

Most rap fans will immediately recognize his tribute to her on “Hey Mama” from 2005’s Late Registration. Before that, he dished out lines like “My mama used to say only Jesus can save us / Well, mama, I know I act a fool / But I'll be gone 'til November, I got packs to move, I hope” on “Jesus Walks,” which appeared on The College Dropout.

There’s also “Only One,” the Paul McCartney-assisted song Ye performed from Donda’s perspective, followed years later by his 10th studio album bearing her name. The 2021 project notably opened with “Donda Chant,” with the Chicago native referencing his mother on songs like “Jesus Lord” and “Junya.”