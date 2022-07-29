Image Image Credit Matthias Nareyek/Contributor via Getty Images and Kelly Balch/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign surprised everyone with VULTURES 2 earlier this month. The oft-delayed album, which boasted assists from the likes of Kodak Black, Future, Young Thug, and Lil Wayne, was followed by a visual for "FRIED" a short time later. Despite the hoopla surrounding the release, VULTURES 2 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 107,000 album-equivalent units sold.

On Tuesday (Aug. 13), the dynamic duo kept their momentum going with a video for the album opener "SLIDE," which West produced alongside Apollo Parker, ryderoncrack, AyoAA, Lester Nowhere, Peter Lee Johnson, Fred again.., and Leon Thomas. Ty Dolla Sign first previewed the track during a Switzerland appearance in 2023 before the artists performed the genre-bending cut at their “Vultures Rave” event in Miami, FL.

The accompanying clip for "SLIDE" came courtesy of Ye and Aus Taylor, the latter of whom described it as "a portrait of the blade" in an Instagram post. "The blade" is a term typically used to describe a track or a stroll -- a strip of road usually synonymous with prostitution. The black-and-white clip matched the brief synopsis with a single side-angle shot of scantily clad women and what appeared to be potential clients. Viewers could also spot an actual vulture in reference to Ye and Ty Dolla's latest body of work.

VULTURES 1 was released back in February with 16 songs and additional contributions from Freddie Gibbs, YG, Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, Chris Brown, Ye's daughter, North West, and more. The first installment of what's expected to be a trilogy scored a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 first-week album-equivalent units. The project also topped charts in several other countries, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and Portugal.