On Monday (March 11), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unveiled a new visual for "CARNIVAL," which is notable for backing vocals provided by Italian soccer fan club Inter Milan Ultras. The track features Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti, the last of whom delivered a show-stealing closing verse.

"Pain all in my eyes, I can't see, I'm 'bout to jump out my body, I'm ready to leap/ I'm 'bout to nut on her body and tell the h** leave, 'kay, 50 mil' stuffed in the bag, tell the whole gang eat/ It's Ye and Barti, tell me who f**kin' with we? I'm hot like Tha Carter, I'm feelin' that h** in my sleep/ Dollar signs all in my dreams, I don't never see Z's, woah, the swag cover my body like it's a disease, woah..."

The video came courtesy of Jon Rafman, Dario Alva, and Garrett McGale. Taking a direct cue from the aforementioned Ultras, viewers could see animated shots of aggressive fans turning a stadium upside-down during an intense soccer match.

"CARNIVAL" is the latest to come from Ye and Ty Dolla's VULTURES 1 LP, a 16-song body of work with additional contributions from Freddie Gibbs, YG, Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and more. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for two straight weeks. "CARNIVAL" also earned a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Rich, Ty, Carti, and the supporters that stood by us through everything, this No. 1 is for you," Ye said about the achievement on Instagram before deleting the message. "It’s for the people who won’t be manipulated by the system. And f**k Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone [whose] parents work at Adidas, just know they tried to destroy me, and here we are with the No. 1 song in the world."

Press play on "CARNIVAL" below.