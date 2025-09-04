Image Image Credit San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris meets with supporters in front of the 24th street BART station while on the campain trail with Cruz Bustamonte. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris has spent her career breaking barriers — and she’s still building on that legacy. After beginning her career as a prosecutor in the ’90s, she rose through the ranks to become California’s attorney general, then joined the U.S. Senate in 2017. Just a few years later, Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to serve as vice president.

When Joe Biden stepped aside during the 2024 race, Harris stepped in and carried the Democratic ticket through its final — and most challenging — weeks of the campaign. Though she fell short of securing the Oval Office, her influence as a trailblazer and role model for women worldwide remains indisputable.

In her first post-election interview, Harris told Stephen Colbert she has no plans to re-enter what she called the “broken” system of American politics. Even so, her achievements speak for themselves. With that in mind, here are 15 throwback photos capturing the big and small moments that shaped Kamala Harris' life and career.

1. Her standing at the Alameda County Superior Court

Alameda County deputy district attorney Kamala Harris at the Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland, California on March 28, 1997

Let the record show, Harris has been putting in the work for this country for a very long time. Here she is at the Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland. And yes, her face card was just as valid then as it is now.

2. Kamala Harris as a toddler with her mother

We can go way back and see Kamala as a cute little baby, thanks to a throwback she shared of her mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, on International Women’s Day. She captioned the post with a quote from her late mother: “While we may be the first to do many things, we must make sure we are not the last.”

3. Supporting the LGBTQ+ community at the 2009 Pride Parade

San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris, top, waves to the crowd during the annual Gay Pride Parade along Market Street on Sunday, June 28, 2009 in San Francisco, California

Long before gay marriage was legal, Harris was already a major supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. In the photo above, she’s waving to the crowd during San Francisco’s annual Gay Pride Parade in 2009.

4. Attending a benefit with Montel Williams

Ashley Williams, Montel Williams and Kamala Harris attend Eighth Annual Race To Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California on May 18, 2001

Yes, Harris and Montel Williams were once an item. They briefly dated and attended the Eighth Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit in 2001 with his eldest daughter, Ashley.

Naturally, their dating history resurfaced when the then-senator announced her run for president during the 2020 election. However, Montel quickly shut down the chatter: “I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

5. Childhood photo with her sister Maya and mother

Another photo of Kamala with her mother, this time joined by the former VP’s sister, Maya Harris. “My parents would take me to marches when I was a toddler, where crowds of people of all races, faiths, and walks of life came together for freedom and opportunity,” Kamala wrote in her Instagram post. “I saw how hard my mother worked to give her daughters the same chances this country gave her.”

6. Her smiling for the camera with Common

Rapper Common and Attorney General of California, Kamala Harris pose at Provocateur circa October 2011 in New York City

Harris was all smiles taking a photo with another one of our favorites, Common in 2011. Fun fact: the “Glory” rapper was among the many artists who performed at the 50th anniversary celebration for Hip Hop in 2023.

7. Her meeting with supporters during a campaign trail

Kamala Harris meets with supporters in front of the 24th street BART station while on the campain trail with Cruz Bustamonte

Harris looked flawless posing for the camera while on the campaign trail with Cruz Bustamante. She was running for San Francisco District Attorney at the time — spoiler alert, she got the job — and if these photos are any proof, she hasn’t aged a bit since.

8. Her early days as a courtroom prosecutor

Those big, blocky computers in the background say it all. “As a young courtroom prosecutor in Oakland, I stood up for women and children against predators who abused them,” Harris wrote alongside the throwback photo of herself reading a document.

9. Celebrating Howard University’s homecoming

Having a vice president who attended an HBCU is a flex in itself. Harris studied political science and economics at Howard University, where she also repped Alpha Kappa Alpha’s salmon pink and apple green colors. “There is nothing quite like homecoming at The Mecca,” Harris said. “To all my fellow Bison: Happy Homecoming. Know that no matter how near or far, your [Howard University] family will always be there for you.”

10. Attending Showtime’s Emmy Eve Soiree

California Attorney General Kamala Harris at Showtime's 2012 "EMMYEVE" Soiree held at Sunset Tower on September 22, 2012 in West Hollywood, California.

At Showtime’s Emmy Awards party in 2012, Harris stepped onto the red carpet in an asymmetrical dress and heels. It’s safe to say she’s both a political powerhouse and a style icon wrapped into one.

11. At the 2014 NAACP Image Awards

California Attorney General Kamala Harris (C) and guests attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California

Speaking of style, Harris stunned in a sequin dress at the 45th NAACP Image Awards. She also brought some little ones along to share in the special night!

12. Standing next to her “second mother,” Mrs. Shelton

Here, Harris posed Mrs. Shelton, her neighbor and the woman she considers a second mother. “Growing up, our mother worked long hours, so my sister Maya and I would stay with our neighbor,” Harris recalled. It’s women like Mrs. Shelton, a small business owner, who inspired Harris to propose a $50,000 tax break for small businesses when she ran for president in the 2024 election.

13. In front of Mrs. Shelton’s house

The photo above shows a young Harris standing in front of Mrs. Shelton’s house, holding Saniyyah Smith — Shelton’s granddaughter — while her sister Maya looks on. According to Forbes, the snapshot was taken during the summer of 1978 in Berkeley, California.

“It’s a reminder that Kamala continues to stay grounded in her upbringing and the things instilled in her and the strong women she grew up with,” Smith said.

14. Attending the Beat The Odds Awards with her hubby

Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff attend Children's Defense Fund - California Hosts 24th Annual Beat The Odds Awards at Book Bindery on December 4, 2014 in Culver City, California

Harris and Douglas Emhoff stepped out for the Children’s Defense Fund’s 24th Annual Beat The Odds Awards in 2014 — the same year they tied the knot. Looking good, Doug!

15. Her first appearance on “The Late Show”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sen. Kamala Harris during Thursday's April 19, 2018 show

Harris and Stephen Colbert are good friends. In fact, she’s appeared on “The Late Show” at least eight times, starting with her first visit as a senator in 2018. She was all smiles in her navy-blue suit and pearl necklace while chatting with the host.