In a groundbreaking moment for American politics, Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. Her 2024 campaign for the highest office in the land marked a significant milestone not only for gender and racial representation, but also for the future of American leadership. Throughout her career, Harris has consistently shattered glass ceilings, being the first woman, Black American, and South Asian to hold various positions, including vice president and U.S. senator from California. Harris said in a CNN interview, “My mother had a saying, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.’” Take a look at Harris’ list of firsts.

1. She was the first vice president to attend a historically Black college or university

Harris is a Howard University alum, who graduated in 1986. She recently wrote a letter to the university’s student newspaper which read, “I have so many fond memories as a student at ‘The Mecca.’”

“I recognize that Howard shaped me into the person I am today,” she added.

2. She was the first Black woman to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination

In August 2024, Harris became the first Black woman to win the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was the first woman to win the party’s nomination in 2016.

3. She was the first Democratic Party presidential nominee to come from a western state

Prior to Harris, the Democratic Party had never had a presidential nominee from the West. The Republican Party, however, has nominated eight presidential candidates who have hailed from the West Coast.

4. She served as the first female vice president

In 2021, Harris was sworn in as the first female vice president. During her victory speech, Harris said, “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

5. She served as the first Black vice president

In 2021, Harris was sworn in as the first Black vice president. During her time in office, she and President Joe Biden passed meaningful legislation on gun safety, economic reform, taxes and more.

6. She served as the first Black vice president of Jamaican descent

As the first Black vice president of Jamaican descent, Harris helped the Biden-Harris Administration cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors diagnosed with diabetes.

7. She served as the first South Asian vice president

As the first South Asian vice president, Harris spent her time in office improving maternal health by expanding postpartum care through Medicaid.

8. She was the only vice president to have a second gentleman

In 2021, Harris was elected to serve as the 49th U.S. vice president, her husband, Douglas Emhoff, was then dubbed the first second gentleman. Emhoff left his career as an entertainment lawyer to support Harris during her time in office.

9. She was the first Asian American woman to serve as a U.S. senator

In 2017, Harris was sworn in as the first Asian American to serve as a U.S. senator. She represented the state of California until 2021. During her time in office she advocated for legislation that would combat the climate crisis, repair the nation’s infrastructure, fight hunger and improve maternal health care.

10. She was the first woman to hold the office of attorney general of California

In 2011, Harris was sworn in as the first woman to serve as the attorney general of California. She held the role until 2017.

During her time in office, Harris was in charge of the largest state justice department in the nation.

11. She was the first Black American to hold the office of attorney general of California

While serving as the first Black American to serve as the attorney general of California, Harris used her authority to enforce environmental laws.

12. She was the first Black American of Jamaican descent to hold the office of attorney general of California

During her time in office as the first Black American of Jamaican descent, Harris supported the Affordable Care Act.

13. She was the first Asian American to hold the office of attorney general of California

As the first Asian American to serve as the attorney general of California, Harris won a $1.1 billion settlement for veterans and students who had been taken advantage of by a for-profit education company.

14. She was the first woman to hold office as San Francisco district attorney

Harris served as the first woman to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 to 2010.

15. She was the first Black American to hold office as San Francisco district attorney

Harris served as the first Black American to serve as San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 to 2010. She helped lead the movement for LGBTQ+ rights and after Proposition 8 was overturned, she officiated the first same-sex wedding.

16. She was the first Black American of Jamaican descent to hold office as San Francisco district attorney

Harris created the office’s first environmental justice unit while making history as the first Black American of Jamaican descent to hold the position.

17. She was the first Asian American to hold office as San Francisco district attorney

While Harris served as the first Asian American San Francisco district attorney she implemented a program which allowed first-time drug offenders to earn a high school diploma and find employment.