Key Takeaways

Kamala Harris emphasized that Megan Thee Stallion’s rally performance was a cultural statement, not a distraction.

Harris responded to critics by affirming that Megan represents people who deserve visibility in politics.

She rejected respectability politics and praised Megan’s authenticity and confidence.

Kamala Harris is standing by her decision to have included Megan Thee Stallion in her 2024 presidential campaign. The rapper’s political performance last July, which included a live rendition of “Body,” drew both praise and backlash. However, Harris says Megan represented culture and belonging on the national stage.

The intersection of music and politics is not uncharted territory, but the “Savage” superstar’s twerking and sexy persona drew criticism from more conservative voters. Harris stood firm in support of Megan — both at the time and now.

The former vice president is currently stomping the pavement to promote her memoir, “107 Days.” The book is a behind-the-scenes look into the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. On Wednesday (Oct. 8), Harris’ book tour stopped in Atlanta, where she spoke about her decision to tap Megan as one of several A-listers backing her endeavor.

“I was very happy to have her because she is very talented,” she told moderator Lynae Vanee. Harris continued, “She also speaks to culture. She speaks to people who need to know that they’re in the room and are invited into the room and belong in the room.”

The Democrat figure also noted, “There were people, when I did that, who were friends and meant well, but said to me, ‘Kamala, maybe you shouldn’t have done that. You’re sending a signal.’ ... And I said, ‘I think we’ll be okay.’” As for those who labeled the "HISS" artist an untraditional supporter, Harris remarked, “It didn’t comport with people’s… what they thought were the norms around a person who runs for president and who they should include in the room. And I think that’s part of what’s wrong with politics right now.”

Kamala Harris pulls Donald Trump to task over his lack of respect for the office

The former California attorney general applauded Megan for being bold and unapologetic about empowering women to express ownership of their bodies. “I find that very respectable. She knows herself. She’s not afraid to be her full self. She’s not apologizing to anybody for who she is,” Harris said. As for the respectability politics that fueled some criticism, she hit back with, “Look at the guy in the White House if you want to talk about lack of respectability.”

Harris lost to Donald Trump in his second bid for reelection. They were separated by a difference of 86 electoral votes. Although defeated in the presidential race, she has vowed that she will remain committed to public service. “107 Days” was published on Sept. 23 and is already a New York Times Bestseller.