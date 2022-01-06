Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The memoir “107 Days” offers Kamala Harris’ personal account of her 2024 presidential campaign.

Readers get an inside look at the shortest presidential campaign in modern U.S. history.

The book announcement follows Harris’ decision to not enter California’s 2026 gubernatorial race.

Kamala Harris is set to release her memoir, “107 Days” — a reflective account of her 2024 presidential campaign. Announced Thursday (July 31), the book promises to reveal what the public didn’t see as she rallied support from voters nationwide. “What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story,” she wrote on X. “107 Days” will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23.

Harris described her pursuit of the Oval Office as “intense, high-stakes, and deeply personal.” In a video accompanying her social media posts, she said, “With candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey.” The former vice president spent an unprecedented 107 days on the road, the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.

Though she lost to Donald Trump in his second reelection bid, Harris said, “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while. But I remain full of hope. And I remain clear-eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals. Always on behalf of the people.”

The former vice president launched her presidential campaign on July 21, 2024, following then-President Joe Biden’s decision to exit the race. She’s scheduled for her first post-campaign interview Thursday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Kamala Harris skips California’s governor’s race — for now

The former California attorney general will forever be a public servant, but she won’t be assuming office anytime soon. She ended months of speculation about a 2026 gubernatorial run. In a released statement, Harris explained, “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

Whether on the trail or off the ballot, Harris is making sure her voice remains part of the national conversation about America’s democratic future.