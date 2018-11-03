Image Image Credit Screenshot from Juvenile's "400 Degreez" video Image Alt Juvenile and Mannie Fresh Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2023 marked the 25th anniversary of Juvenile's breakout LP, 400 Degreez, an album that thrust Cash Money Records into the national spotlight. In celebration of that crowning achievement, fans will get to check out a deluxe edition of the project this Friday (March 29), complete with the unreleased cuts “Party” and “We Be Blowing Money.”

On Tuesday (March 26), the New Orleans, LA legend added to the festivities by unveiling a music video for the pivotal album's title track, which was directed by Diesel Films and began with a message to viewers.

"On Nov. 3, 1998, Juvenile released his third studio album, 400 Degreez. The album went on to be certified four-times platinum, having sold four million copies," the opener read. "The groundbreaking album remains Juvenile's best-selling project of his solo career."

In the four-minute clip, shots of Juvie performing were interspersed with various scenes that brought the song's subject matter to life. Mannie Fresh, who produced the iconic cut, was also featured prominently throughout.

In an interview with Billboard, the "Ha" rapper reflected on growing old with Hip Hop. "I’m grateful for the fact that I’ve been in the music industry for 20-plus years and I’m still here," he said to the publication. "I can’t say I am relevant ‘cause my new music is coming out, but I think I will be relevant. I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere, especially when it comes down to doing shows. I got classics. I had trendsetting classics and I was part of a movement. Not just one album. I was part of a movement with multiple albums and multiple hits. I could still get on stage and perform. I’m not a big 'ol big dude out of shape. I still could do it."

Check out Juvenile's long-awaited clip for "400 Degreez" below.