Image Image Credit Santiago Felipe/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mannie Fresh and Juvenile Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Aug. 12), Juvenile and Mannie Fresh appeared in a new interview with "The Breakfast Club." During the sit-down, the New Orleans legends spoke on "Back That Azz Up," which crossed its 25-year anniversary mark. The track served as a catalyst for the rise of bounce music and its transition to the mainstream.

"I can't remember the exact date, but I can remember where we [were]," Juvenile said when asked about the moment the song came to fruition. "We [were] in Nashville."

Mannie Fresh added, "I was kinda like beating on the desk, and he was rapping, and I was like, 'Ooh, s**t, we got one.'"

Host Charlamagne tha God also asked about Lil Wayne's feature on the infectious classic. "Wayne was hanging around the studio making sure he got on it," Juvenile recalled before his Big Tymers counterpart continued the story. "[Wayne] was like, 'There's no way this is going down without me on this song,'" said the veteran producer. "I think he saw it as well. For him to hang around. Nobody else there. He just hanging around in the back. Then, when it was complete, [he] just popped up like a leprechaun or some s**t, like, 'Boom, check this out.'"

"Back That Azz Up" appeared on Juvenile's quadruple-platinum 400 Degreez in 1998 before being released as an official single the following year. In addition to taking over radio, the dance floor-ready effort peaked within the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 before earning all parties a gold certification. The track would go on to be sampled or interpolated by a wealth of artists, including Kanye West, Drake, City Girls, Tyga, NLE Choppa, Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor and more.

Check out Juvenile and Mannie Fresh's interview below, along with a clip of the two breaking down the iconic single during REVOLT WORLD in 2023.