Key Takeaways

Jordan Chiles swept all four events at the Best of the West Quad meet, earning first place in vault, bars, beam, and floor.

Her floor routine featured music by Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner, showcasing a bold artistic direction.

The performance marked her return to NCAA gymnastics after the 2024 Olympics and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Jordan Chiles opened the NCAA gymnastics season by reminding everyone exactly who she is.

The senior helped lift the UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics to their first major win of the year over the weekend, delivering a statement performance at the Best of the West Quad at the University of Washington. UCLA finished first with a team score of 196.975, edging out California, Washington, and Oregon State.

Chiles dominated every rotation, placing first on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise, and winning the all-around with a 39.725. Her showing anchored UCLA’s surge in the second half of the meet and set the tone for what could be a defining final collegiate season.

The floor exercise, however, is what truly stopped the room. The two-time Olympian debuted a brand-new routine that blended precision, confidence, and personality, earning a near-perfect 9.925. Set to a high-energy medley featuring “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, “What Have You Done for Me Lately” by Janet Jackson, and “River Deep – Mountain High” by Tina Turner, the performance quickly went viral, with fans praising both the execution and the unmistakable joy she brought to the mat.

UCLA shared the routine on social media, celebrating the moment and her impact as a leader for the Bruins. “Jordan Chiles' new floor routine for 2026 will absolutely remind you that she is still 100% THAT GIRL — Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champion and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finalist!” the post read.

From the dance floor to finding peace after 2024 Paris Olympics

Chiles’ NCAA debut comes just weeks after she finished third on “Dancing with the Stars,” earning a bronze medal in the finale, alongside her partner, Ezra Sosa.

Over the summer, REVOLT was present when the 24-year-old spoke candidly at the Black Excellence Brunch during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, reflecting on the controversy surrounding her revoked individual bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Onstage, she called the experience “the biggest blessing in disguise that I've ever had to deal with in my life,” adding, “I became a New York Times best-selling author... I am a [Sports Illustrated] swimsuit cover nominee. I've been on the AMAs, and I've done all these amazing things.”

Judging by her season-opening performance, Chiles is not just moving forward — she’s soaring.