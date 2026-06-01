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John West, known to many through social media videos shared by his carer Destiny, has died from natural causes linked to underlying health issues.

Destiny confirmed the news on Instagram and later clarified that West had faced serious health challenges for years.

Fans and celebrities, including SZA and Chance The Rapper, shared condolences across Instagram and X.

John West, the beloved social media personality many fans knew through his caretaker and family friend, Destiny, has passed away.

On Sunday (May 31), Destiny, a.k.a. Des, announced the news on Instagram with a tribute image that read, “In loving memory of my brother. RIP, my handsome guy.” In the caption, she added, “John recently passed away from natural causes. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN MR. WEST. Thank you to everyone that reached out. I appreciate everyone!” West became a familiar face online through her videos, which often showed their bond, his style, his humor, and everyday moments that resonated with viewers.

In a follow-up post, Des addressed questions about West’s health and explained that natural causes involved underlying health battles. She said many people only knew the joyful version of him that they saw online. Meanwhile, he dealt with serious physical challenges for years, including kidney issues and dental infections that went untreated for a long time.

Fans and celebrities share condolences for John West

The response also showed how far West’s videos traveled beyond his core audience. In the comments under Des’ announcement, several public figures offered condolences, including SZA, Anycia, and Chance The Rapper. “This affected me more than I expected,” Chance wrote. “Thank you for the kindness you showed him.”

Across X, fans also shared emotional reactions to West’s passing. One user expressed, “I can’t believe we lost John, aka Mr. West. Wow, that broke my heart.” Another added, “My mama doesn’t understand why I’m so sad over John West.. like girl not right now please.”

A third X user wrote, “Loorddd Mr. West (John) ain’t have no business dying. I’m still tore up.” Another shared, “John West passing has really upset me this evening. I’m glad he got to experience what it felt like to be loved and cared for, even for a while. But it’s really heartbreaking.”

Read additional tributes to John West below.