Image Image Credit Bryan Steffy/Contributor via Getty Images and Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt John Legend hits a red carpet event while Harry Belafonte poses during the '50s Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Road Home centers on Hugh Masekela and explores how African music drew international attention to the fight against apartheid.

The Bill Condon-directed film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Guy Pearce, Johnny Flynn, and Thabo Rametsi, with production underway in South Africa.

John Legend previously described Harry Belafonte as a friend and mentor, reflecting on how he showed artists how they can engage in social justice work.

On Thursday (July 30), Deadline revealed that John Legend will portray Harry Belafonte in The Road Home, an upcoming musical drama centered on South African jazz giant and anti-apartheid activist Hugh Masekela.

The "All of Me" artist joins a cast led by South African actor Thabo Rametsi as Masekela. Cynthia Erivo will portray singer and activist Miriam Makeba, while Guy Pearce and Johnny Flynn were tapped to play Archbishop Trevor Huddleston and Paul Simon, respectively. Production is currently underway in South Africa.

Directed by Bill Condon from a script written by Michael Bronner, the film will explore Masekela’s belief that African music could bring international attention to the fight against apartheid. The story also examines the controversy surrounding Simon’s Graceland, which featured South African musicians despite a United Nations-backed cultural boycott of the country’s apartheid government.

Legend shared that accepting the role carries personal significance because of the relationship he developed with Belafonte before the legendary performer’s death in 2023.

“I was honored to know Mr. Belafonte as my friend, mentor, and collaborator in the struggle for justice,” Legend said. He added that Belafonte established a standard for artists who use their platforms to confront social and political issues.

Belafonte became a prominent supporter of the Civil Rights Movement during the 1950s and ’60s, working closely with Martin Luther King Jr., organizing demonstrations, and providing financial support for movement activities. His activism later extended to international causes, including opposition to apartheid and advocacy concerning humanitarian issues across Africa.

How Harry Belafonte’s activism helped inspire John Legend

Legend previously named Belafonte among the artists who shaped his understanding of how entertainers could participate in movements for social change. During a 2024 appearance at Georgetown University, he cited Belafonte and Nina Simone as role models who used their music, money, and public platforms to support protesters and organizers.

Legend’s acting credits include "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," while his song “Glory” from Selma, recorded with Common, earned him an Academy Award. He became the first Black man — and the youngest person — to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) status in 2018.

Studiocanal is financing The Road Home and will distribute the film across several international markets. A release date wasn't given at the time of the announcement.