Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Biden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joe Biden wants African voices to be heard “at the tables that matter the most.” On Tuesday (Dec. 3), during his visit to Angola, the 46th president announced over $1 billion in humanitarian aid for the continent.

“Under my leadership of the United States, we brought in the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 economy,” he said in a speech at the National Museum of Slavery. “We’ve also pushed to ensure that developing nations do not have to choose between paying down on sustainable debt and being able to invest in their own people. We’re using our own voice to increase Africa’s presence in the UN Security Council at the United Nations,” Biden continued before urging attendees to clap.

"Today, I'm announcing over $1 billion of new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts,” the U.S. president stated, noting that it was the “right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do.” Biden, who also met with Angolan President João Lourenço on Tuesday, marked the first POTUS to visit the African country.

“We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid. You seek investment, so the United States is expanding our relationship all across Africa, from assistance to aid, investment to trade, moving from patrons to partners,” Biden concluded.

Biden is entering his final weeks in office, with Donald Trump set to be inaugurated for a second term on Jan. 20, 2025. During his presidency, the Democratic leader welcomed Sweden and Finland into NATO, provided over $60 billion in financial support to Ukraine, and played a key role in brokering the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, among other achievements.

“I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition,” Biden said to the nation on Nov. 7 following Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in the U.S. election. “That’s what the American people deserve.”