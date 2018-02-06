Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Jermaine Dupri Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Jermaine Dupri is not leaving room for misunderstandings regarding his political stance after being put through the wringer on social media for two days.

The music industry veteran found himself at the center of a digital discourse when many believed he cast doubt on Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to effectively lead the county if elected president.

On Thursday (Aug. 22), she officially accepted her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention. She was previously endorsed by President Joe Biden in July when he withdrew from the 2024 presidential race against Republican opponent Donald Trump. Ahead of her speech, Dupri posted a video saying that Harris had a huge task of addressing her campaign policies, as many people likely have questions about how her leadership will differ from Biden.

In particular, the Grammy Award winner drew attention to a Republican commentator participating in CNN’s DNC coverage who questioned her ability to create change. Durpri revealed he asked her a similar question and inquired about why she had not been more outspoken before running for the nation’s highest office. He said that Harris told him her “hands are tied.” The video was met with a barrage of criticism and people advising him to learn about the roles of the president and vice president.

On Saturday (Aug. 24) he addressed the backlash by sharing his thoughts in an Instagram Live with journalist Roland Martin. First, Dupri stated, “I’m not a Republican, alright? Let’s be clear: I am with Kamala Harris. Let’s be clear. And I feel like a lot of y’all was just talking s**t ‘cause y’all thought that I was on the other side.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee went on to address people misinterpreting his words. He said, “I think that a lot y’all jumped the gun. First of all, y’all got the message, ‘cause I seen the message actually popping yesterday (Aug. 23), which is the day after Kamala Harris had her speech. So, I guess that made y’all believe that I was speaking as we saw the speech, and then this is what I talked about.”

Additionally, he clarified that his comments were in reaction to the Republican commentator critically insinuating that if elected, Harris may not have an impactful administration based off the perception of her tenure as vice president. “I wasn’t asking that question. I was telling y’all what he kept saying, and I was wondering why the people weren’t screaming this, what everybody’s screaming at me, ‘You should know,’ ‘You should get a class in civics,’” said the So So Def Recordings founder.

Further disproving the accusation of him trying to detract from Harris’ campaign, he added, “Everybody knows that she’s in the White House, so she has to continue to support what’s happening in the White House right now.” When Martin joined the conversation, he reiterated the presidential hopeful is walking a fine line of saying what she will do as president and fulfilling her duties as Biden’s second-in-command with limited authority.

“Now that she’s the nominee, so she now actually has two jobs, so she’s the nominee, but she’s still a vice president … Vice President Harris, if she has her own view on Israel-Gaza … It gotta be nuanced because she’s still a vice president,” said the former “News One Now” host. “The president sets policy. The president sets the agenda. She can’t state exactly how she feels or where she will go until she’s sworn in,” said Martin. “You have more freedom to speak as a U.S. Senator or a House member than you do as a vice president.”

In her acceptance speech, the former California district attorney appealed to voters by opposing Trump’s expressed plans to support legislation that strips women of their reproductive rights and rolls back medical and education funding, she also shared her intention to broker peace in Eastern European and Middle East territories.