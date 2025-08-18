Image Image Credit Kaitlyn Morris / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jeezy performs during Jeezy presents TM:101 Live with The Color of Noize Orchestra at Saenger Theatre on August 16, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The six-piece collection includes polos, gloves, golf balls, and more, all featuring Jeezy’s reimagined Snowman logo.

Eastside Golf’s mission to diversify golf aligns with Jeezy’s entrepreneurial vision.

The launch coincides with the PGA Tour Championship and includes a special event in Atlanta.

Jeezy is expanding his business portfolio with a fresh step into golf fashion.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur announced today (Aug. 18) that he has partnered with Eastside Golf, the lifestyle brand founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl A. Cooper. According to a press release, the collaboration blends Hip Hop style with golf culture, aiming to make the game more accessible to younger audiences.

The limited-edition line includes six pieces: a performance collared shirt, premium golf gloves, custom golf balls, a luxury towel, a sweatshirt, and a classic crewneck. Each item reflects Jeezy’s iconic Snowman logo, now reimagined swinging a golf club.

“Golf has always been about precision, strategy, and mental toughness — the same qualities that built my career,” Jeezy said in the release. “Partnering with Eastside Golf allows us to show young people that this game belongs to everyone, not just country clubs. We're bringing that same energy I put into my music straight to the course.”

The collaboration officially launches this evening with a celebration in Atlanta, coinciding with the PGA Tour Championship. The event will feature a conversation between Jeezy, Ajanaku, and Southern Company CEO Chris Womack, moderated by radio personality Ryan Cameron. The event is set to highlight the connection between culture, sport, and community.

Eastside Golf, founded in 2019, has become a leader in reshaping golf’s image by promoting diversity and inspiring younger generations to engage with the sport. Ajanaku described the partnership as a natural fit. “Collaborating with an artist like Jeezy is what Eastside Golf represents — authenticity, breaking barriers, and inspiring change,” he added to the press release. "His influence in music and culture, combined with our mission to diversify golf, creates something powerful. This isn't just apparel; it's a movement."

The collection will be available exclusively through Eastside Golf’s website and select retailers.

Coming off a milestone year

The new venture follows Jeezy’s celebration of the 20th anniversary of his commercial debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. This summer, he reimagined the project with TM:101 Live, a symphonic black-tie tour alongside the Color of Noize Orchestra.