Jeezy has taken “Thug Motivation 101” to new heights as his successful career has transcended the barriers of music and paved a path for him in business and as a newly minted author. But with all his accomplishments, it’s a wonder what keeps the Snowman motivated to go and get it.

In the latest installment of Nick Cannon’s eight-episode show “Big Drive” on Tubi, the rapper shed some insight on what has kept him focused on cultivating new opportunities. He began, “My man, The One, used to always tell me, ‘Well, you got that dog in you.’ And for me, it’s just like that’s my fulfillment; that’s my purpose [in] life, is to take strides that normally would break people, right? And to overcome things that would normally make a man, you know, tuck his tail.”

The four-time Grammy-nominated artist further explained, “And what keeps me going is when I see how much it affects the people around me. So, say for instance, if I go get this new deal, and I gotta hire 10 new employees, you know what I’m saying? I’m changing lives.”

Jeezy has 13 studio albums under his belt, with his latest being 2023’s I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget. He has countless platinum and gold records and is one of the New York Times Best Sellers after releasing his memoir, “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.” The “Couldn’t Lose If I Tried” hitmaker previously shared that he wrote the book to motivate hustlers, entrepreneurs and believers. “We did this together for the culture. To witness people embracing my story and evolution is an incredible feeling… It’s a powerful realization that my story has the potential to inspire and empower others in a profound way,” he said.

But, even with that list, he still has his sights set on doing more. This month, it was announced that Jeezy is the co-producer and narrator of the upcoming Andscape documentary Hip-Hop and the White House. The first installment of the anthology series examines the genre’s cultural influence, from the shaping of American policies to inspiring youth in the last 50 years. It premieres April 22 on Hulu.