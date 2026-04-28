Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JAY-Z explained how he wrote Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” and described making music for others as a “challenge for the pen.”

He discussed stepping into Dre’s perspective to craft lyrics that matched the producer’s voice and presence.

The conversation appeared in The New York Times as part of its 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters list.

What more is there to say about JAY-Z’s legendary career other than he’s worked with some of the greatest artists ever while becoming one himself? On Tuesday (April 28), The New York Times published an interview with the Grammy-winning musician as part of its 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters list, where he looked back on collaborating with The Notorious B.I.G. and Dr. Dre, among others.

Speaking on “Brooklyn’s Finest” from 1996’s Reasonable Doubt, Hov recalled, “I didn’t get to hear that ‘til maybe a month later. So, I did all those little parts… I’m saying, ‘What’s ya name? Who shot ya?’ and then Biggie filled those in.” He also looked back on the late rapper’s “If Faith have twins, she'd probably have two Pacs / Get it? 2Pac's?” lyrics, which made him go, “Oh my God, this is such a good line.”

Image Image Credit Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Notorious B.I.G. performs during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 11, 1995 in Mountain View, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

For context, Tupac Shakur implied he was physically intimate with Faith Evans on “Hit ’Em Up,” which notably dropped just weeks before JAY-Z and B.I.G.’s collaboration. “He was one of those who ain’t run from controversy, whether it made him look bad or not,” Jigga said of the Life After Death artist, later adding, “Most people’s ego wouldn’t allow them to say that.” He went on to call it “one of the endearing qualities that he had as a writer” before reciting bars from “One More Chance.”

How JAY-Z stepped into Dr. Dre’s mindset to write “Still D.R.E.”

A few minutes later, JAY-Z reflected on his role in making “Still D.R.E.” and explained how writing for someone else can be a real “challenge for the pen,” especially when it comes to artists you respect. “Dr. Dre, I grew up obviously a fan of him and Snoop. You know, this is Dr. Dre coming off [of] leaving Death Row,” he said.



“I knew where he was trying to go ‘cause I’ve been there a couple times with ‘Kingdom Come’ and those things. So, he’s trying to [say], ‘I’m leaving this place, and I want to mature,’” he continued. “So, for me, it was just natural to get into his psyche. Like, ‘What would he be thinking right there?’ What would I be thinking? I would be thinking, ‘I have to remind people that I’m Dr. Dre.’”

For anyone curious, JAY-Z also spoke with The New York Times about Clipse, working with UGK on “Big Pimpin’,” and why he considers Beyoncé an “underrated songwriter.” Others featured on the publication’s 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters list include Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder, Young Thug, Mariah Carey, and Kendrick Lamar.