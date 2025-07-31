Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jay-Z and Rich Paul attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Roc Nation Sports and Klutch Sports Group both landed on Forbes’ 2025 list of the most valuable sports agencies.

Roc Nation Sports manages over $2.6 billion in contracts, representing stars like LaMelo Ball and Vini Jr.

Klutch Sports Group, founded in 2012, ranks in the Top 5 with over $7 billion in athlete deals, including LeBron James and A’ja Wilson.

JAY-Z and Rich Paul’s strategic moves in sports are paying off. Their agencies, Roc Nation Sports and Klutch Sports Group, just landed on Forbes’ 2025 list of the most valuable sports agencies — cementing their status as power players in athlete representation.

The ranking was published Thursday (July 31). From MVP contracts in basketball, baseball, football, and soccer to rising stars with collegiate NIL deals, the moguls are making an impact across the industry.

Over at Roc Nation Sports, the roster includes WNBA star player Skylar Diggins, Charlotte Hornets shooting guard LaMelo Ball, and standout Brazilian soccer player Vini Jr., to name a few. The subdivision of Roc Nation was launched in 2013 in a partnership with Creative Arts Agency (CAA), the top agency across sports and media.

“Because of my love of sports, it was a natural progression to form a company where we can help top athletes in various sports the same way we have been helping artists in the music industry for years,” said the Blueprint rapper. According to Forbes, JAY-Z’s company has an estimated $2.14 billion in management contracts for athletes currently playing, and another $510 million in non-playing deals. It was ranked seventh on the list with an estimated $218 million in maximum commissions.

Klutch Sports Group secured a Top 5 on the Forbes list, managing over $7 billion in athlete contracts. The Black-owned and women-led agency was founded in 2012. Its estimated max commissions are $351 million. Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts, NBA legend LeBron James, and WNBA megastar A’ja Wilson all call the agency home.

Roc Nation and Klutch Sports are top-tier agencies

Both Roc Nation and Klutch have expanded their global soccer footprint, signing rising talent and inking major partnership deals. Paul has also tapped in with Gen Z and millennial fans on TikTok. In a video that has generated hundreds of thousands of views, the businessman shared his insights about the business of sports and traits that separate good athletes from world-class powerhouses.

As Roc Nation and Klutch continue to dominate the industry, JAY-Z and Rich Paul are proving that cultural capital and business savvy can rewrite the rules of athlete representation. Their success is ushering in a new era — one where culture is at the forefront.