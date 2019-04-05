Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janet Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Janet Jackson fans rejoice – the music icon is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency. On Wednesday (Aug. 21), she delivered the big news in an Instagram post.

"We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, launching New Year’s week!" she wrote. "This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the new year with you! We truly can’t wait! Sending so much love."

In a press release, Bobby Reynolds, the senior vice president of AEG Presents: Las Vegas, spoke on the singer's upcoming slate of performances. "Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music," he stated. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre... to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency [that] fans won’t want to miss.”

Jackson held a residency, dubbed "Metamorphosis," in Sin City back in 2019. According to Billboard, the monthslong run – which was held in what is now Dolby Live at the Park MGM – grossed $13 million and sold over 76,000 tickets. Since then, she's continued to wow audiences on the road via her "30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation," which largely took place in Australia and New Zealand, and the "Together Again Tour," which boasted Lil Kim, Ludacris, TLC, Nelly, and Wyclef Jean as guest acts.

It's been nine years since Jackson unveiled her 11th studio LP, Unbreakable, a mashup of pop and R&B that featured assists from Missy Elliott and J. Cole on the singles "Burnitup!" and "No Sleeep," respectively. That project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and charted well in countries like France, Germany, Belgium, Canada, and the United Kingdom.