Image Image Credit Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Daddy Yankee (L) accepts Person Of The Year Award from Janet Jackson (R) onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee previously collaborated on 2018’s “Made for Now,” which the reggaeton legend called one of his favorite songs ever.

During his acceptance speech, the Puerto Rican superstar reflected on reggaeton’s underground beginnings and the challenges the genre faced before finding global success.

Yankee also won Best Urban Song for his collaboration with Bizarrap, later performing a medley of his biggest records alongside Bad Gyal, Feid, and More.

The 2026 Latin Grammys were a night to remember for many of our favorite international superstars, although perhaps none quite like Daddy Yankee. On Thursday (Nov. 12) evening, the “Gasolina” hitmaker was presented with the Person of the Year Award by Janet Jackson at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“It takes vision and courage to help change the sound of music and to create new possibilities for artists who come after you,” Jackson, who previously collaborated with the Puerto Rican singer on 2018’s “Made for Now,” said. “His artistry helps bring reggaeton to audiences around the world and open doors for generations of Latin urban artists.”

“Raymond, I once said that you have a beautiful soul and great energy. I said it then, and I reaffirm it tonight. That spirit is part of what makes your impact transcend music,” she added, addressing the LA POSTAL musician by his real name. Watch her speech below, then continue scrolling to see how Yankee reciprocated the love.

Daddy Yankee praises Janet Jackson’s “impressive legacy” during his 2026 Latin Grammys speech

“She’s a great inspiration, a colleague, a person with such a kind heart and an impressive legacy, from an incredible family of talent,” Yankee said as he took the stage to accept the honor. “Janet, I love you so much. You know I respect you a lot. When we did that song, it was incredible! It’s one of my favorite songs ever, so I wanna thank you for being here,” he continued, switching between Spanish and English.

Reflecting on the genre he helped bring to audiences around the world, Yankee explained, “This was music that started from the bottom, started, as we say, in the underground, where our music was challenged. This started with cassette tapes, on the streets. At one point, even the government thought we were criminals and said we had no future.”

What else did Daddy Yankee win at the 2026 Latin Grammys?

In addition to receiving the Person of the Year Award, Yankee took home Best Urban Song for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66” with Bizarrap. He also delivered one of the ceremony’s most electrifying performances, treating the crowd to a medley of “Ella Me Levantó,” “Con Calma,” and “Dura” with Bad Gyal, among other records. Of course, they also got to experience his smash hit single “Despacito” live.