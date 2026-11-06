Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jack Harlow attends Yung Miami "Watch Dis!" Album Release Party on October 22, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jack Harlow released Sweet Action II, a follow-up EP to 2020's Sweet Action, featuring Babyface.

The EP blends laid-back Hip Hop with R&B while exploring love and breakups.

Discussing March's Monica, Harlow said his move deeper toward Black music reflected his own personal taste.

Jack Harlow's musical evolution continues, and this time, he's linking up with one of R&B's most celebrated voices.

On Friday (Nov. 6), the rapper released Sweet Action II, a seven-track EP that finds him revisiting love, jealousy and the messy emotions that come with moving on. The project features a collaboration with Babyface and arrives six years after his original Sweet Action EP.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter delivers his signature vocals on “TOO SOON,” a record centered on the complicated feelings that can linger after a breakup. The song also received an official music video you can check out below.

Across Sweet Action II, the 28-year-old blends laid-back Hip Hop production with R&B influences, giving listeners another look at his romantic side. There's plenty of vulnerability, but he hasn't completely abandoned the confidence and playful attitude fans have come to know. The project opens with “SIGNORA” and includes “SHE GETS ME,” “610 MAGNOLIA,” “HOLD BACK,” “PRESSURE” and “MOVE ON.”

Jack Harlow discusses Black music and his genre shift on 'Monica'

Harlow had already stepped away from his usual rap-driven sound with his fourth studio album, Monica, released earlier this year on his birthday in March. Known for previous hits like “First Class,” “Lovin on Me” and “WHATS POPPIN,” the Louisville native embraced a more intimate, melodic approach built around live instrumentation on the album.

During an appearance on The New York Times' “Popcast” to promote Monica, Harlow discussed his creative direction as the hosts raised questions about whether white rappers have more freedom to explore different genres. When they pointed out that he had chosen to go deeper into Black music rather than move toward what they described as “traditionally white sounds,” Harlow responded by emphasizing that doing something different simply made what he "already wanted to do" even more appealing.

The six-time Grammy nominee also expressed his appreciation for the music while acknowledging the different paths some of his white contemporaries have taken. “I love Black music… I love the sound of Black music,” he added. “Of course, I'm hyper aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found.”

While he recognized that his choice might go against expectations, Harlow emphasized that the decision ultimately came down to personal taste. “I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route, but I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good in my ear,” he explained.

The new release marks another chapter in Harlow's journey, one that keeps moving beyond the sound that first made him a household name. Listen to Sweet Action II below: