On Wednesday (June 12), J. Cole surprised fans with a new visual for "Trae Tha Truth in Ibiza," the latest single from his surprise April release, Might Delete Later. The roughly five-minute clip mainly consisted of footage from 2012 showing the Dreamville captain hanging out with his Houston counterpart in Spain. Near the end, a present-day Trae appeared to recite his recollection of the European excursion.

"No lie, God is good, for real," the ABN talent began before recalling a shooting incident that took place prior to his trip. "I'm just sittin' here askin' myself, 'The f**k was I even doin' here?' Fresh out the hospital bed, one to the back, arm in a sling, and in the same breath, I'm in Ibiza. I ain't never fathomed seeing another side of this s**t. I know you felt the same."

Upon its initial release, Might Delete Later consisted of 12 songs with additional features from Ab-Soul, Gucci Mane, Ari Lennox, Central Cee, Bas, Cam'ron, and more. As REVOLT previously reported, it also contained "7 Minute Drill," a response to Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." "Your first s**t was classic, your last s**t was tragic, your second s**t put n**gas to sleep, but they gassed it," Cole rapped. Not long after, the North Carolina star expressed regret over his diss during an appearance at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

"I moved in a way that I spiritually feel bad [about]. I tried to jab my n**ga back and keep it friendly, but at the end of the day, when I listen to it and when I see the talk, that s**t don’t sit right with me... with my spirit. That s**t disrupts my f**king peace," he admitted on stage. "Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar? As do I. I want to come up here and publicly say that ['7 Minute Drill' was] the lamest and goofiest s**t."