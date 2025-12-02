Image Image Credit Warner Bros. TV/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jenelle Riley, James Remar, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, Barbara Muschietti, Stephen Rider, Andy Muschietti, and Kimberly Guerrero with Jovan Adepo onscreen Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

HBO’s “It: Welcome to Derry” rewinds the franchise clock to 1962, decades before the events of It and It Chapter Two. On this show, a new family arrived in Derry, Maine, and a local boy’s disappearance signaled that something ancient woke up again. Developed by Andy and Barbara Muschietti with Jason Fuchs (and run by Fuchs and showrunner Brad Caleb Kane), the prequel expands Stephen King’s mythology with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) back in the shadows, plus a parallel military storyline that treats Derry like a site to be studied, contained, and exploited.

What makes “Welcome to Derry” hit harder than a standard “small town with secrets” horror story is how directly it fuses the supernatural with real-world history. The season’s ‘60s setting isn’t window dressing: The show foregrounds segregation-era tension and the looming threat around the Black Spot, using the town’s prejudice and mob instincts as fuel for the same fear Pennywise feeds on. In interviews, the creative team described Derry as a microcosm of America, with racism and division placed front and center in the horror.

That’s why the cast matters so much here. This list is primarily focused on the Black actors helping define “Welcome to Derry,” from Taylour Paige and Jovan Adepo at the Hanlons’ core to Chris Chalk’s Dick Hallorann, whose gifts connect Derry to the wider King-verse. Notably, the series also broadens its perspective through Latino and Native American characters, played by the likes of Arian S. Cartaya, Kimberly Guerrero, Joshua Odjick, Morningstar Angeline, and Kiawentiio. All are key voices in a story about what a town chooses to bury, and what always comes back.

1. Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige plays Charlotte Hanlon, a determined mother navigating Derry’s small-town menace in the ‘60s. Outside the King-verse, Paige broke through with the lead in Janicza Bravo’s Zola and also appeared in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

2. Jovan Adepo

Jovan Adepo portrays Major Leroy Hanlon, an Air Force officer whose family’s arrival coincides with the town’s latest cycle of terror. Adepo is also known for HBO’s “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen,” plus films like Fences and Overlord.

3. Chris Chalk

Chris Chalk takes on Private Dick Hallorann, a soldier with psychic gifts that connect “Welcome to Derry” to The Shining mythology. Chalk is widely known for “Gotham” as Lucius Fox and for HBO work on “The Newsroom” and “Perry Mason.”

4. Stephen Rider

Stephen Rider plays Hank Grogan, the local cinema projectionist and Ronnie’s father, positioned near Derry’s most unsettling incidents. Rider is recognizable from Marvel’s “Daredevil” as DA Blake Tower, with additional TV and film credits across the board.

5. Amanda Christine

Amanda Christine appears as Ronnie Grogan, Hank’s daughter and one of the kids pulled into Derry’s escalating weirdness. She previously starred in Blumhouse’s Black Box and has guest spots across network TV.

6. Blake Cameron James

Blake Cameron James plays Will Hanlon, Leroy and Charlotte’s science-minded son whose family links Derry’s past to future lore. He also leads Minhal Baig’s coming-of-age drama We Grown Now as Malik.

7. Shane Marriott

Shane Marriott is Reggie Davis, one of Hallorann’s military-base friends caught in the ripple effects of Derry’s darkness. The Toronto-area actor’s credits include “Titans,” “Grand Army,” “Firestarter,” and “Reacher.”

8. Richard Walters

Richard Walters plays Airman Jacobs, another member of Hallorann’s circle on base. Walters previously appeared on Degrassi and acted in films like Akilla’s Escape, and his ReelWorld recognition for the short An Uninvited Guest adds extra momentum as he steps into the IT universe here. Wikipedia+2IMDb+2

9. Lazzelle Gelias (not pictured)

Lazzelle Gelias appears as Rose Hallorann, Dick Hallorann’s deceased grandmother and a key piece of the show’s psychic mythology. Her presence threads through Dick’s visions and warnings, underscoring family, memory, and soulful protection throughout, as his “shine” sharpens steadily and Derry’s evil tightens its grip.

10. BJ Harrison

BJ Harrison plays Louella Grogan, Ronnie’s grandmother and Hank’s mother, adding another generational layer to the Grogan storyline. Harrison’s screen résumé includes Netflix’s “Maid” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” plus Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”

11. Andrew Moodie

Andrew Moodie appears as Andy Hallorann, the dead grandfather whose presence shapes Dick’s traumatic visions. Beyond acting, Moodie is an acclaimed Canadian playwright — his work includes the award-winning “Riot” — and TV audiences may recognize him from “Orphan Black,” “Dark Matter,” and TVOntario’s “Big Ideas.”

12. Dorian Grey

Dorian Grey appears as Loverboy Jax, a friend of Hallorann at the military base. He’s also popped up on the medical drama “Transplant” as Charles Curtis and the holiday film Miracle in Motor City as Ham Jones.

13. Moni Ogunsuyi (not pictured)

Moni Ogunsuyi plays Noreen, introduced as Loverboy Jax’s date, giving the military-base world a bit more texture beyond missions and secrets. Her credits include the NBC medical drama “Brilliant Minds.”