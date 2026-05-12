Image Image Credit Patti Perret for Amazon MGM Studios Image Alt Kara Young stars as Racine and Mallori Johnson as Anaia in IS GOD IS, from Amazon MGM Studios. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For years, Black women in film (and in real life) have been asked to carry everything except anger. We are allowed to be nurturing, funny, resilient, wise and endlessly forgiving. We are expected to survive pain with grace, turn trauma into life lessons and somehow remain soft enough to comfort everyone else. But rage? Rage is where the room often gets uncomfortable. That is what makes Is God Is feel so necessary.

At an early screening of the suspense thriller, the first thing that landed was how fearless the film is. It does not ask permission to center Black women’s pain, fury or desire for justice. It also refuses to flatten any of those emotions into stereotypes. Instead, writer-director Aleshea Harris builds a world where rage is not shorthand for dysfunction. It is grief. It is memory. It is survival. It is what remains when people have been asked to endure too much for too long.

Based on Harris’ award-winning play of the same name, the film arrives with the energy of something already sharpened in front of live audiences. That theatrical DNA is still present onscreen. The dialogue bites. The characters feel larger than life without losing emotional truth. The story moves like folklore, revenge saga and family reckoning all at once. And at the center of it all are Black women who are done being passive in their own stories.

The film follows twin sisters Racine and Anaia, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, respectively, who are pulled into a mission years in the making. Their mother, Ruby, played by Vivica A. Fox, survived horrifying violence at the hands of the girls’ father. The sisters carry those scars too, physically and emotionally.

When they are called into action, the plot becomes a revenge journey. But Is God Is is not interested in revenge as an empty spectacle. It uses the framework of vengeance to explore what trauma does to identity, sisterhood and self-worth — and that distinction matters.

Too often, revenge stories featuring women are treated as a novelty. If Black women are angry onscreen, they are frequently reduced to punch lines, side characters or warnings about being “too much.” Their fury becomes something to fear rather than something to understand.

Harris takes the opposite route. She asks what created the anger in the first place. She asks what happens when violence enters a home, then lingers for years after the fire is out. She asks what it costs to chase justice once pain has shaped your entire life. Those are richer questions than just whether someone gets even.

Black women deserve emotional range, not stereotypes

Hollywood has long struggled with allowing Black women emotional complexity. The “strong Black woman” trope praises endurance while quietly denying vulnerability. The “angry Black woman” stereotype punishes any visible frustration. Between the two, many Black female characters are left performing strength while being denied humanity. Is God Is breaks that trap.

Racine and Anaia respond to the same trauma in very different ways. One is hardened, sharp-edged and tired of being stepped on. The latter is more inward, more searching, more visibly tender. Neither woman is written as right or wrong, and neither is made to represent all Black women; They are individuals shaped by the same wound in separate ways. It feels honest.

Pain does not produce one personality type. Some people become guarded. Some become soft in private and steel in public. Some oscillate between both. Some want revenge. Some want peace. Some want both at once. By allowing these sisters to hold contradictions, Harris gives Black women something still too rare onscreen: interiority.

When scars shape how the world sees us physically and emotionally

One of the most powerful undercurrents in the film is how beauty, shame and cruelty operate after violence. The twins were marked by what happened to them, and the world has treated them accordingly.

That detail expands the movie beyond revenge. It becomes a commentary on how society responds to women whose pain is visible. Black women already navigate beauty standards that often exclude us. Add scars, disability or any visible marker outside conventional desirability, and the punishment can become even harsher.

Racine’s desire to finally be the one with power is not born in a vacuum. It grows from years of ridicule and rejection. That emotional thread gives the movie weight. She is not raging just because the plot needs a tough character. She is raging because humiliation leaves residue. That nuance is what separates layered storytelling from caricature.

Dark humor makes the pain sharper, not lighter

Another strength of Is God Is is its sense of humor. That may sound surprising given the subject matter, but the movie understands something many Black audiences know well: laughter often lives beside pain. Humor can be a survival language. It can be a relief. It can be defiance.

At the screening, the audience laughed in moments where the wit sliced through tension without undercutting the seriousness of what the sisters endured. That balancing act is difficult, and the film handles it well.

The humor makes the characters feel fuller. It also reminds viewers that trauma survivors are much more than just what happened to them. They can be funny, strange, petty, warm and wildly charismatic in the middle of carrying heavy histories. Black women especially know this rhythm. Many of us have laughed through heartbreak, joked through exhaustion and turned sharp wit into armor.

Because Harris wrote the screenplay and directed the film as an adaptation of her own play, the story carries a clear point of view. It feels authored, not assembled. That matters when dealing with Black women’s rage. Too often, stories about our pain are filtered through outsiders who want the aesthetics of struggle without the emotional truth. They sanitize anger, overexplain it or punish it by the end. Is God Is does none of that.

It lets rage exist as a human response. It does not beg the audience to approve of every action. It does not require the sisters to become saints in order to be sympathetic. It trusts viewers to sit in discomfort, and that trust is refreshing.

The movie also understands that justice and healing are not always the same thing. Even when revenge lands, it may arrive carrying sacrifice. That choice gives the ending gravity instead of fantasy. There is a larger cultural hunger for stories where Black women are centered beyond respectability politics. Audiences want characters who are messy, brilliant, wounded, funny, dangerous, loving and unresolved. They want women who are allowed the same moral complexity men have enjoyed in film for decades, and that includes vengeance narratives.

Men have long been permitted revenge arcs framed as heroic quests. Their pain becomes motivation. Their violence becomes myth. Their brooding becomes prestige. When Black women step into that territory, the reaction can be different. We are asked to justify every emotion. We are told to forgive faster. We are warned not to become what hurt us. But what if the real breakthrough is not whether these characters seek revenge? What if it is simply that they get to want something at all? What if they get to be centered, complicated and impossible to ignore?

By the end of Is God Is, viewers are left with more than a body-count thriller or a stylish revenge tale. The film lingers because it understands that violence echoes through families, identities and generations. It understands that rage can be righteous even when it is dangerous. It understands that Black women deserve stories large enough to hold both tenderness and fury. Most of all, it understands that reclaiming narrative power sometimes starts with refusing silence.

For Black women who have been told to endure gracefully, smile politely and keep the peace at any cost, that message lands hard. Is God Is does not offer easy answers. It offers something more valuable: permission to witness Black women's anger as human, layered and worthy of the screen — and that alone feels revolutionary.