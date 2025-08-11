Image Image Credit Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Dominique Thorne attends the Ironheart fan event at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Dominique Thorne is proving she’s not just playing a superhero — she is one. As Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she brought brains, charm, and raw energy to the screen, leaving an undeniable impression even with limited screen time.

But it’s in “Ironheart,” her own Disney+ limited series, where Thorne truly steps into her power. With a role that fuses tech brilliance with emotional depth, she doesn’t just wear the suit, but she owns it. The series is about how “Riri Williams (Thorne) — a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world — returns to her hometown of Chicago,” says the summary.

“Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos),” it continues.

In a conversation with REVOLT, Thorne discusses these incredible roles and her aspirations to work with a certain horror genius.

You and Deon Cole were a hoot at the 2025 BET Awards, especially with you singing old school songs mentioning the ancestors. What would be on your ancestral playlist?

I would have to say “I Like It” by DeBarge or anything by Teena Marie. I love her. I also like “Tell Me” by Groove Theory.

Ryan Coogler is known for creating spaces where Black stories feel both epic and deeply human. From your experience working with him, what did you observe about the way he leads, not just as a director, but as a collaborator, a listener, and a builder of worlds?

I think the number one thing that stands out to me hearing that question is his silent leadership. I think with him, from my experience, it’s the type of confidence that's inspired by being in proximity to someone who is so clear about their mission and their purpose. I definitely think that you can feel when you're in the room with him that he has a very clear vision of why this moment needs to happen or how it relates to the larger point of not only the scene, but the movie as a whole. I think he does a really great job of never losing track of that throughout this monster of a process with all these different people and perspectives involved. It’s truly inspirational.

You’ve played some powerful, layered Black women. What kind of roles or stories are still calling you?

I definitely want to keep having fun with the roles and the stories that I'm telling. I'd love to lean into the horror space. I think that could be really cool to be in something thrilling and heart-wrenching. I also believe romcoms are forever, and I think they're going to outlive us all. I think that could be a cute moment as well.

Have you ever thought about working with Jordan Peele? Maybe we should call him up to see if we can get you cast in something.

That would be so fun. [Jordan] Peele is also an example of someone whose clear vision has affected us on every level, and for so long. Obviously, going back to “Key & Peele,” his impact on the culture has been so consistent over time. I think that's representative of someone who knows exactly what the message is that they're trying to get out there.

Riri's intellect is next level, but she's also navigating big emotions. What was the hardest part of finding that balance?

I think that is such a fabulous question because it really does capture what she's facing. This is someone who's dealt with grief both personally and also more recently due to her actions in Wakanda. I think that as we work to find balance in that way, it's really just about not pushing down or avoiding any one thing, but really leaning into the fact that grief is a difficult, random, unknowing emotion to kind of deal with, and just embracing how that might look on a woman going through the journey that Ironheart is going through.

What’s something that feeds your creativity that has nothing to do with acting?

Traveling for sure. I recently spent some time with the Buddhists in Thailand and spent some time in Japan, too. I think just seeing new ways of life and getting to step outside of my own is always the inspiration and the reminder that the world is so much bigger than me.

You can stream "Ironheart” on Disney+ to watch Riri’s journey in the MCU.