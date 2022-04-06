Image Image Credit Larry French/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt “Power” cast Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What started as a gritty crime drama on STARZ quickly evolved into a full-blown television universe. “Power,” created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, was a show that evolved into an entire movement. With “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force,” the franchise kept fans hooked through plot twists, family drama and betrayal at every turn.

Behind the scenes is just as wild. From cast secrets and deleted characters to real-life inspirations and industry drama, there’s a lot the average viewer doesn’t know about how the “Power” universe came to life. Whether you’ve been watching since Ghost ran Truth nightclub or you just got pulled in by Tommy’s Chicago rampage, this list has something for you.

Here are 13 crazy, fun and downright fascinating facts about the “Power” series and its growing empire.

1. 50 Cent publicly threatened to leave STARZ — multiple times

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has had a rocky relationship with STARZ, often voicing his frustrations on social media. In 2022, he claimed he was packing his bags and leaving after production delays and disagreements over the rollout of “Force.” Despite this, 50 stayed involved as executive producer and narrator, especially for “Raising Kanan.” His social media threats became so frequent that fans weren’t sure if they were marketing stunts or genuine grievances.

2. Ghost’s story was shaped by Courtney Kemp’s father — and Gatsby

James “Ghost” St. Patrick is fictional, but his dual life was rooted in familiar archetypes. Series creator Courtney Kemp has openly credited her father — an educated Black man navigating elite white spaces — as partial inspiration for the character. She also cited “The Great Gatsby” as a literary reference point, calling Ghost a man who reinvented himself and constantly struggled between two worlds. That’s not all, either. “We merged sort of [50 Cent’s] story and my dad’s story into the Ghost character,” she added in an interview with The Knockturnal.

3. Michael Rainey Jr. thought 50 Cent was joking about the spin-off

Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Tariq St. Patrick, didn’t initially believe he would lead a spin-off. In his “Breakfast Club” interview, he recalled that, during the filming of Season 6 of “Power,” 50 Cent casually told him, “You got to get ready for your own s**t after this.” Rainey assumed it was just 50 trolling, but two weeks later, Courtney Kemp confirmed the plan. “When she told me that, I was like, ‘Oh, this is real,’” he said. Even then, he questioned how a spin-off centered on Tariq would work, since his character had just killed Ghost and was largely hated by fans. He continued, “I was nervous… Like, how y’all about to make this show based off of me when nobody likes me?”

4. Tommy’s spin-off was a crowd-pleaser the fans demanded

While “Power Book IV: Force” was already in development before the end of “Power,” Joseph Sikora says the demand for more Tommy was undeniable. In an interview with Nicki Swift, Sikora recalled how Courtney Kemp foresaw its success, stating the spin-off was “the crowd pleaser of the ‘Power’ universe.” “I think Courtney is so brilliant, and she could see into the future that the audience demanded this show,” he said. “Force” followed Tommy Egan as he relocated to Chicago to rebuild his drug empire from scratch — cut off from allies, family and supply lines.

5. Many of the “Power” stars maintain close relationships off-screen

Despite the betrayals, murders and courtroom standoffs on-screen, the cast of “Power” shares a much warmer reality behind the scenes. Naturi Naughton (Tasha) and Omari Hardwick (Ghost) remained especially close after the series wrapped. In fact, Hardwick reportedly introduced Naughton to her now-husband, Xavier “Two” Lewis, during a recording session, and was said to have been the best man at their wedding. Meanwhile, Joseph Sikora (Tommy) and Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) have formed a brotherly bond, frequently sharing playful interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

6. “Raising Kanan” draws inspiration from 50 Cent’s real-life upbringing

Yes, the prequel’s narrative is loosely based on 50 Cent’s own experiences growing up in South Jamaica, Queens. He was raised by his mother, Sabrina Jackson, who was involved in drug dealing and tragically died in a fire when he was eight years old. The character of Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Kanan's mother in the series, is inspired by Sabrina. 50 Cent himself has said that certain scenes in the series, such as Kanan's early confrontations, are drawn directly from his own memories. For instance, he recounted being roughed up in the park and his mother sending him back to confront the situation, highlighting the tough love and survival instincts she instilled in him.

7. Courtney Kemp kept the “Powerverse” aligned through hands-on vision and team structure

To keep this massive world together, Courtney Kemp solidified herself as the central voice across all “Power” shows until her move to Netflix for other projects. In her appearance on “The Crew Has It” podcast, she explained that she preferred writing and showrunning over executive oversight, but still took on a leadership role akin to “air traffic control” across each show. With trusted writers like Sasha Penn and Randy Huggins helping to hold everything down and collaborators who deeply understood her vision, Kemp ensured that the "Power” universe evolved with internal consistency.

8. Quincy Brown was handpicked by 50 Cent for “Raising Kanan”

Before joining the “Power” universe as Crown Camacho in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Quincy Brown got the green light directly from 50 Cent. In an interview with E! News, Quincy recalled the moment: “I did the auditions and didn’t hear back. And then like, a week-and-a-half later, I get a text message like, ‘Hey! Are you around?’” That message turned into a phone call from 50 himself, who told Quincy the team had been looking hard for the perfect fit. “It wasn’t all about just… ‘Let’s cast him 'cause he’s dope…’ It was really what I’m bringing to the table, you know, as an actor,” he added.

9. Tommy’s blue Mustang became a fan obsession

Tommy Egan’s signature blue Mustang is more than a car — it’s a recurring character. Featured across “Power” and “Power Book IV: Force,” the vehicle’s gritty muscle aesthetic matches Tommy’s unpredictable energy, often signaling a showdown whenever it appears onscreen. Some fans have speculated on the car’s exact model, often landing between a 1967 Super Snake Eleanor GT and a 1969 Fastback coupe. Joseph Sikora even nodded to its legacy on X, writing, “If you ever wondered what Tommy Egan drives,” alongside footage of the car in full glory.

10. Kendrick Lamar “showed up to win” in his surprise cameo as Laces

Kendrick Lamar’s brief but unforgettable turn on “Power” came from a yearslong conversation between the rapper and executive producers Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent. According to Kemp, Lamar’s casting wasn’t just a gimmick. “Here’s an artist that we respect and he wants to play in our sandbox,” she said during a TCA panel, emphasizing that the team wasn’t chasing celebrity cameos for clout. Kendrick ultimately played Laces, an eccentric, twitchy drug addict who helped Kanan (50 Cent) stir up chaos. The role, which marked Lamar’s first scripted television appearance, took nearly “four years” to find the right character and timing. “He showed up to win,” Kemp added.

11. 50 Cent made his directorial debut with a brutally unforgettable episode

Season 6 of “Power” marked 50 Cent’s official directorial debut, and he wasted no time raising the stakes. The episode was a blood-soaked thriller that opened with a government ambush and ended with a courtroom showdown, all centered on the slippery character Dre. The episode, “Forgot About Dre,” remains one of the most talked-about installments in the franchise and a pivotal turning point for character arcs and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

12. Joey BADASS’ unique role was nearly cut short — but fans brought him back

Joey BADASS made a memorable impact as Unique, the stylish and calculating rival drug lord in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” However, due to scheduling conflicts with his music career, the Brooklyn talent was initially written out in Season 3, with his character presumed dead. The overwhelming fan response to Unique's departure prompted a creative pivot. Showrunner Sascha Penn and 50 Cent worked with BADASS to orchestrate Unique's dramatic return in Season 4.

13. “Power Book V: Influence” remains on ice — but not forgotten

Originally announced as one of four “Power” spin-offs, “Power Book V: Influence” was set to star Larenz Tate as Councilman Rashad Tate, diving into the gritty world of political ambition and corruption. The show was unfortunately shelved, as confirmed by Starz’s then-president of original programming, Kathryn Busby. No reason was provided for the decision, despite early buzz surrounding the project. While “Influence” won’t see the light of day, Rashad Tate’s presence remains strong across the franchise. Tate appeared in a wealth of episodes for “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost,” where his character’s cutthroat political aspirations unfolded.