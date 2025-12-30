Image Image Credit Tim P. Whitby / Stringer via Getty Images and Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Idris Elba attends the Golden Globes Gala Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 on December 10, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Cynthia Erivo attends the 18th Annual Kirk Douglas Award Tribute presented to Cynthia Erivo during the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara on December 04, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are ending the year with major recognition from their home country. The British stars were among the more than 1,000 people honored by King Charles III in the United Kingdom’s New Year Honours List, an annual tradition spotlighting professional excellence and community service.

Elba was awarded a knighthood for his services to young people, a distinction that reflects not only his decades-long acting career but his continued commitment to social impact work in Britain. The award-winning actor, known for roles in “The Wire,” “Luther,” and Thor, has been outspoken about the rise in knife crime and youth violence in the U.K. Earlier this year, the 53-year-old appeared in a documentary examining possible solutions, engaging directly with both King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the issue.

Cynthia Erivo received a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), for her services to music and drama. Since making her Broadway debut in The Color Purple, Erivo has become a defining voice in modern theater and film, earning Tony and Grammy awards and expanding her global profile with recent roles in the Wicked films.

“This year’s Honours List celebrates the very best of Britain — people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” Starmer said in a press release. “Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised.”

How did Idris Elba’s Madame Tussauds wax figure mark a full-circle moment?

Shortly before making the New Year Honours List, Elba marked another milestone when Madame Tussauds London unveiled his first-ever wax figure. The statue captures the actor in the outfit he wore in July 2024 while meeting King Charles to discuss youth violence and The King’s Trust charity organization. “I am speechless literally. Wow. Hold on, I’ve got to call my mum. She’s gonna freak,” he said during the unveiling.

Following the reveal, the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom star reflected on the moment in an Instagram post, writing, “From Hackney to Hollywood and back home again. Seeing my first-ever figure standing tall at Madame Tussauds London is a real full-circle moment. I grew up here, I was shaped here, and no matter where work takes me, this city is always part of who I am.”