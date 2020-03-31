Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sisqó and Cynthia Erivo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cynthia Erivo’s tribute reframed “Thong Song” as a bold and dramatic vocal performance.

Sisqó responded with humor and gratitude, calling Erivo a “superb vocalist” and actor.

The moment sparked renewed appreciation for the vocal ambition behind the R&B hit.

Sisqó is giving his flowers right back to Cynthia Erivo after the award-winning talent delivered an unexpected tribute to his 1999 smash, “Thong Song.” During a segment on Entertainment Weekly, Erivo broke down the track with amused admiration, praising the dramatic approach Sisqó brought to a song about underwear.

“There's a praise break at some point... It's ridiculous, you don't need to sing like that. And he does,” Erivo joked. “He's just enjoying himself, and the voice is doing what it's meant to be doing... You can't tell me that that's not a good vocal because it is a good vocal. That's a brilliant vocal for a song about a thong.”

Erivo highlighted the unexpected key change, extended finale, and church-like intensity that make “Thong Song” so unforgettable. “I just love how he uses his voice for something that you wouldn't expect a voice to be used for,” she said. “Hats off to you, Sisqó.”

Sisqó reacts with humor and heartfelt praise for Cynthia Erivo’s talent

Sisqó caught wind of the moment and responded during a recent episode of his “Sisqó Live” podcast. Watching the clip in real time with his team, the Dru Hill frontman laughed out loud, especially at Erivo’s “praise break” description.

He laughed at her description of the song and praised her subsequent sing-along, “Perfect pitch, straight from church.”

He went on to show genuine appreciation for Erivo, calling her a “superb vocalist” and “superb actor,” and shouting out her work in Bad Times at the El Royale and Wicked alongside Ariana Grande. “I was both humbled and pleasantly surprised,” he expressed. “Cynthia, we love you here at ‘Sisqó Live.’ Thanks again for the shout-out. That was amazing.” He also shared additional appreciation on Instagram.

“Thong Song” continues to make noise decades after its release

Released as the second single from Sisqó’s debut solo album, Unleash the Dragon, “Thong Song” became a global hit and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to its infectious hook, orchestral strings, and theatrical delivery. Produced by Tim & Bob, the track famously sampled Wes Montgomery’s cover of “Eleanor Rigby” and featured some of the most memorable vocal runs in turn-of-the-century pop culture.